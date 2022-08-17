Deer Lakes in position to return to playoffs

Deer Lakes came as close as a team can to making the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs last year.

The Lancers, who finished 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the Allegheny Seven Conference, lost out to East Allegheny and Burrell on a three-way tiebreaker for the third and fourth playoff spots from the conference.

Coach Tim Burk hopes his team’s playoff fortunes this year can be a little more clear cut. With a mix of returning talent, those hoping to increase roles and a few newcomers ready to make an impact, his confidence is high.

“We had a great turnout all summer, and that has us excited for the continued preseason work as the season gets going,” Burk said. “I like where we’re at. With all of the guys we have returning, a lot of them really bought into the weight room and are stronger. When you buy in there, it usually translates to something good on the field. It’s hard to believe that we’re here again. The offseason goes by so fast.”

Derek Burk enters year three as the Lancers’ starter at quarterback, and the junior hopes to build off a sophomore campaign where he threw for more than 1,000 yards and tossed eight touchdowns to go along with 193 yards and two scores on the ground.

“Derek was one of those guys who really found the weight room and put on some nice muscle,” Tim Burk said. “He’s around that 195-pound mark and is 6-1. He has really conditioned his body to a much better place where it will hold up well over the course of the season. He was on the camp circuit this summer and learned a lot.

“There’s something to be said about a multi-year starter who is only a junior with his leadership skills who can also produce on the field. Obviously, he’s going to make our team go in both the run and pass game.”

Junior Ryan Cochran, who grew to 6-2 in the offseason, is a main returning weapon in the passing game. He caught a team-best 24 passes from Burk last year.

Other receiving targets Burk can count on include juniors Wayne Love and Aiden Fletcher.

Fletcher, who started at cornerback last year, is expected to see his role on offense increase as a slot receiver with senior returnee Conner Walker.

Tim Burk said freshman receiver Brayden McCoy, the younger brother of WPIAL and state champion track and field runner and Division I commit Carson McCoy, is looking good.

“He runs like a deer,” Tim Burk said. “He blew people’s doors off in 7-on-7s. It’s impressive. We’re really high on him.”

Senior Aiden Detman is expected to feature prominently in the run game.

“He is lean, runs downhill, and we love what we see from him right now,” Tim Burk said. “He got a few carries last year and really built on that in the offseason. He’s a kid we have high hopes for this year.”

Senior Chris Blatnik and sophomore Zier Williams also are expected to give depth to the backfield.

Tim Burk said the success of the offense is built up front, and a lot is expected to fall on the shoulders of linemen such as junior Nick Rossi, seniors Kasey Bowser, Sawyer Hadlum and Jaden Zier and sophomore Lee Henglesberg.

“I think the potential to put up points on offense is huge with the skill weapons we have and the experience on the line,” Derek Burk said. “We had a lot of young players on both sides last year, and now we’re ready to break out and win games.”

A lot of the same names on offense will be featured defensively as the Lancers do battle in conference play with East Allegheny and local rivals Freeport, Knoch, Shady Side Academy and Valley.

Sophomore Nathaniel Moore intercepted a pair of passes last year in the win at South Allegheny.

“He’s another who really grew in the offseason, and he now is 6-2, 6-3 and is really strong,” Tim Burk said.

Another sophomore, Sam Guthrie, saw the field mostly as a reserve last year and is expected to have a bigger role at linebacker.

Deer Lakes opens with a Week Zero matchup at Keystone Oaks and also will face Burrell, Apollo-Ridge and Greensburg Salem in nonconference play.

“We have a lot to be excited about,” Tim Burk said. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but we feel that if we stay healthy and the guys continue to work hard and progress together, we can have a really nice season.”

Deer Lakes

Coach: Tim Burk

2021 record: 4-6, 3-3 in Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference

All-time record: 175-321-9

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at Keystone Oaks, 7

9.2 at Burrell, 7

9.9 Apollo-Ridge, 7

9.16 at Greensburg Salem, 7

9.23 Southmoreland, 7

9.30 Knoch*, 7

10.7 at Valley*, 7

10.14 East Allegheny*, 7

10.21 Shady Side Academy*, 7

10.28 at Freeport*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Derek Burk

86-1059, 1,096 yards, 8 TDs

Rushing: Cody Scarantine*

175-843, 7 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Cochran

24-347, 2 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• The Lancers’ offense hopes to get a boost this year after scoring at a rate of 14.6 points a game in 2021.

• Deer Lakes will attempt to earn a WPIAL playoff spot for the first time since 2015.

• Derek Burk threw multiple touchdowns three times last year with a season-best three scores and 186 yards against Derry.

• Tim Burk enters his fifth season as Lancers head coach. The four wins last season were the most so far in the tenure of the 1997 Deer Lakes graduate.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

2, Conner Walker, WR/DB, 5-6/170, Sr.

4, Dustin Affinito, WR/LB, 5-8/165, Sr.

6, Ryan Cochran, WR/S, 6-1/180, Jr.

7, Dom Sciubba, QB/S, 6-2/150, Fr.

9, Dylan Ferraro, WR/DB, 5-9/140, Fr.

10, Brayden McCoy, WR/DB, 5-11/150, Fr.

11, Derek Burk, QB/S, 6-0/190, Jr.

12, Aiden Fletcher, WR/S, 5-11/175, Jr.

13, Tanner Walker, WR/DB, 5-3/120, Fr.

14, Logan Emerick, QB/S, 5-9/160, Jr.

15, Brandon Colledge, WR/DB, 5-9/185, Sr.

16, Wayne Love, WR/DE, 6-2/170, Jr.

17, Zach Grant, WR/DB, 5-8/150, So.

17, Luca Mangieri, WR/DB, 6-0/150, Fr.

18, Jake Fleischer, QB/S, 6-1/160, So.

20, Justin Siford, WR/LB, 5-9/170, Sr.

22, Nathaniel Moore, WR/DB, 6-3/170, So.

23, Ryan Love, RB/DB, 5-7/170, Fr.

24, Chris Blatnik, RB/DB, 5-8/170, Sr.

27, Aiden Detman, RB/DE, 5-9/190, Sr.

29, Noah Wright, WR/LB, 5-9/165, Sr.

30, Wyatt Good, WR/DB, 5-10/165, So.

32, Zier Williams, RB/LB, 5-10/185, So.

42, Blake Gornick, WR/DE, 6-3/170, Jr.

44, Nick Cristillo, TE/LB, 6-0/185, Sr.

45, Garret Waybright, TE/DE, 6-0/190, Fr.

48, Sam Guthrie, TE/LB, 5-9/190, So.

50, Dylan Moore, OL/LB, 5-9/225, Sr.

51, Jevon Flatt, OL/DL, 5-9/175, So.

55, Nick Rossi, OL/DE, 6-2/235, Jr.

56, Sawyer Hadlum, OL/DL, 6-0/235, Sr.

62, Dakota Kelly, OL/DL, 5-11/240, So.

64, Aiden McCurdy, OL/DL, 6-2/210, Fr.

65, Joey Creaturo, OL/DL, 6-0/235, Jr.

66, Jaden Zier, OL/DL, 5-10/240, Sr.

67, Shaun Bier, OL/DL, 6-0/280, Fr.

72, Kasey Bowser, OL/DL, 5-11/235, Sr.

77, Lee Henglesberg, OL/DL, 5-10/240, So.

77, Joey Ashi, OL/DL, 5-11/260, Fr.

78, Saxen Persinger, OL/DL, 5-11, Fr.

82, Brandon Williams, WR/DB, 6-1/170, Sr.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .