Deer Lakes, Plum expect tough matches in 1st round of WPIAL boys volleyball playoffs
Friday, May 13, 2022 | 5:57 PM
Last year, the Plum boys volleyball team was the No. 9 seed for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, and it defeated No. 8 Trinity in the first round before a matchup with eventual champion Seton LaSalle in the quarterfinals.
The Mustangs hope for a similar first-round outcome as they again are situated in the same 8-9 matchup.
The bracket and pairings for both the Class 3A and Class 2A tournaments were revealed Friday afternoon. Plum drew the No. 8 seed and will take on No. 9 Thomas Jefferson in the first round Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Norwin High School.
The winner between Plum and TJ will face No. 1 OLSH in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
“I definitely think it will be a competitive match,” said Mustangs coach Fisher Bagiatis, whose team finished second to Gateway in Section 2 with a 5-3 record.
Deer Lakes and Ambridge, two perennial playoff qualifiers, will meet in the first round Tuesday.
The No. 5 Bridgers will take on the No. 12 Lancers at 6 p.m. at Shaler. The winner will face the winner of No. 4 Gateway and No. 13 Keystone Oaks in the quarterfinals.
Deer Lakes, which has won four WPIAL titles in its history, the most recent one in 2011, finished in a tie for fourth place with Mars (both 1-7) in Section 2. The Lancers and Planets split their season series.
Deer Lakes came into the season with no starters returning from last year.
“The guys are definitely excited for this opportunity to go up against a team like Ambridge who is solid every year,” first-year Lancers coach Kody Putirka said. “It’s going to be a tough match, and we will have to be at our best. The guys have grown throughout the season.”
