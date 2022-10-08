Deer Lakes rallies for win in low-scoring battle with Valley

Friday, October 7, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Last year’s Allegheny Conference matchup between Valley and Deer Lakes was low scoring at Lancers Stadium as the Lancers came away with the win thanks to a single touchdown accounting for the only points.

Points again were at a premium Friday night as the teams renewed their rivalry at Valley High Memorial Stadium.

Senior Aiden Detman scored the only points of the second half on a 2-yard run with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter as Deer Lakes rallied for a 7-2 victory.

“We needed each other tonight, players and coaches,” said Detman, who finished with 13 carries for 58 yards. “It was a well-rounded win. Everyone contributed.”

Deer Lakes is 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Allegheny 6 Conference. The Lancers have won three in a row and are above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2015, when they were 5-2 after seven games en route to a 6-3 regular season and a trip to the WPIAL playoffs.

The Lancers will go for four in a row next week at home against East Allegheny.

“Last week, we were in a shootout with Knoch, and this week, we were struggling a little bit,” Deer Lakes coach Tim Burk said.

“It goes both ways, and that’s high school football. It wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the day, we checked the ‘W’ column. At the end of the day, that’s what matters.”

Detman’s touchdown run capped the Lancers’ first drive of the second half — 10 plays, 78 yards — after the Lancers defense forced a Valley three-and-out.

The Vikings tried to answer throughout the remainder of the second half, but a fumble recovered by Deer Lakes junior defensive lineman Nick Rossi, a punt early in the fourth quarter and a failed fake punt with 4:09 left snuffed out scoring chances.

The Lancers took over at the Valley 28 after the fake punt. The Vikings stopped Deer Lakes on fourth and 1 from the 19, but a facemask penalty gave the Lancers a new set of downs.

From there, Deer Lakes ran out the clock to preserve the win.

The Lancers defense held Valley to 20 yards of total offense in the second half and 102 for the game.

“The defense was stellar tonight,” Burk said. “The defensive staff, my guys put so much work into it. The kids buy into it. The next couple games, that will be the test. Up to now, they’ve been phenomenal.”

Sophomore Zier Williams complemented Detman with 11 carries for 52 yards. All but 10 of those yards came in the second half.

Junior quarterback Derek Burk was an efficient 8 of 10 passing for 61 yards for Deer Lakes. Senior Conner Walker caught six of Burk’s passes for 45 yards.

Deer Lakes totaled 123 rushing yards and 184 overall.

The first quarter breezed by as the teams traded punts on their respective opening drives.

In what seemed like an homage to the start of the MLB playoffs, Valley took a 2-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Backed up to his 8 and facing a third and 15, Burk dropped back and sought a receiver. But the Vikings defense surrounded Burk quickly, and seniors Jeremy Hughley and Xavier Wilson brought him down for the safety.

Valley wasn’t able to take advantage of its possession after the Deer Lakes free kick and turned the ball over on downs at the Lancers 41.

Later in the quarter, the Vikings drove to the Deer Lakes 9 and set up first and goal.

But a loss of 1 yard on a run by Wilson and three straight incompletions by junior Tristan Goodwin stalled the possession with 2:25 left until halftime.

Wilson led the Valley running game with seven carries for 38 yards.

Goodwin ended the game 7 of 17 for 74 yards. Junior Darnell Coaston hauled in four passes for 41 yards.

Up next for Valley (1-6, 0-2) is a conference clash next Saturday at Shady Side Academy.

“We had opportunities, several in both halves,” Vikings coach Dave Heavner said. “One thing we’re working on as a football team as we’re growing and learning is taking advantage of those opportunities. We’ve really struggled with that this year.

“I told the kids at the end of the game that I know what the scoreboard says, but we fought our guts out for four straight quarters. The guys held their heads high and worked together and battled to the very end. Even though we lost, I will take that.”

