Deer Lakes runner Aidan Herman circles goals on track calendar
By:
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 9:29 PM
Aidan Herman has his track and field future in his sights.
The Deer Lakes senior middle distance standout expects to run at the Division I level next year, and Eastern Kentucky is a likely landing spot.
“I am talking with them a lot right now,” said Herman, a PIAA qualifier last year in the 800-meter run as well as a member of the WPIAL-winning 1,600 relay.
“That is where I want to go for track. I emailed their coach, and we’ve been communicating ever since. I love Kentucky, and I liked what I saw with the school and the track program. I think I have a better chance of getting a scholarship there as compared to some other places. I haven’t been able to officially visit yet, but a date for that is being planned.”
Herman also has several dates planned out this spring as he hopes to again make his mark on the track for the Lancers in WPIAL Class 2A.
He hoped to make his invitational debut in the 800 on April 1 at the South Hills Classic at Baldwin, but adverse weather conditions canceled the event.
The next opportunity comes Saturday as Herman will be among the favorites in the 800 at the Tri-State Coaches Invitational at West Mifflin.
“I expect the (800) field to be pretty strong,” Herman said.
“There should be a least three or four kids (1 minute, 56 seconds) or faster. That is the time I am going for, getting somewhere around that 1:56 mark. I think I can definitely do that.”
Herman said that with senior day April 6, he had a chance to look back over how far he’s come since his sophomore season.
“It’s gone by so fast,” he said. “I didn’t have a freshman season because of covid, so my sophomore year was basically my first year. I didn’t think I would be where I am right now. I just went in trying to figure everything out. Last year turned out really well, and it gave me a boost into this year.”
Herman ran a personal-best 2:00.63 in the 800 at last year’s WPIAL championships at Slippery Rock. He took fifth and qualified for states.
Deer Lakes was one of two teams to have three runners entered in the Class 2A boys 800. Junior Zach Kruse finished 15th, and graduate Carson McCoy, now a freshman on the men’s track team at Eastern Michigan, ruled the event with a WPIAL-winning time of 1:56.34.
McCoy went on to claim the 800 and 1,600 at states, and his time of 1:51.02 in the 800 is the school record.
“(Deer Lakes 2019 grad) Josh Yourish was definitely a trailblazer here for middle distance and distance,” Herman said.
“He was the first one to go sub-2:00 in the 800. It set a standard, and Carson came in and was exceptional. Carson took me under his wing, as he did with a lot of my teammates. He got me into track and helped a lot of us with really good training techniques. He still helps us by giving us some workouts and training that is helping him.”
Herman logged a lot of miles throughout the summer to get ready for his senior cross country season.
Cross country then morphed into indoor track, where he hoped to make the most of his training for the outdoor season and compete at the highest level along the way.
Herman broke two minutes in the 800 — 1:58.65 to take fourth — at a high school meet at Youngstown State ahead of the state indoor championships at Penn State.
He took 13th with a time of 1:58.76.
“I definitely took (indoor) more seriously this year,” Herman said. “I made states in outdoor track, so I knew I had a great opportunity to go to states for indoor. I ran accordingly and planned it out. It was exciting to run at states. I barely made it with my time, so it was cool to just be there. I raced really well. I didn’t PR, but I wasn’t too far off. Penn State was really cool to run at. The banked track, it was all new to me. It was interesting and really fun to be there.”
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Deer Lakes
More High School Sports• High school roundup for April 13, 2023: Andrew Kocan homers twice as Canon-McMillan wins series
• Penn-Trafford boys volleyball gets past Hempfield in ‘classic match’
• Serra Catholic rallies to defeat Greensburg Central Catholic in softball nail-biter
• Leechburg baseball team making presence felt loud and clear
• Canon-McMillan baseball overpowers Norwin behind Andrew Kocan’s 2 homers