Deer Lakes track champion Carson McCoy selected Valley News Dispatch Boys Athlete of the Year

Friday, July 1, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Carson McCoy worked his way into becoming a Division I runner. Thanks to countless hours of running and training, he has earned a spot on Eastern Michigan’s track and field team.

He spent his four years of high school building that resume at Deer Lakes, where he recently graduated after capturing a slew of medals.

That haul included a pair of WPIAL and PIAA individual gold medals this spring. He also caps his career as the Valley News Dispatch Boys Athlete of the Year.

“When you’re training throughout the season, you try to focus on each individual day and making sure that every day is counting towards your goals,” McCoy said. “Mine was obviously states, so it’s so fulfilling to have that rewarding experience after putting in the work pretty much every day for two years.”

As a freshman, McCoy finished fifth in the 800-meter run at the WPIAL Class 2A championships (2 minutes, 2.21 seconds) to qualify for states, where he was 10th (2:05.57). This was just the beginning for him.

The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, but fast forward to his junior season, and McCoy finished second in the WPIAL in the 1,600 meters (4:18.96) and claimed first at the PIAA championship meet (4:16.48).

As he began his senior season, he had his sights set on repeating in the 1,600. McCoy placed first in the 800 at the Baldwin Invitational (1:53.20) and in the 1,600 at the Butler Invitational (4:13.19).

Securing his spot among the best in the district, McCoy took first in the 1,600 (4:23.18) and 800 (1:56.34), as well as in the 1,600 relay with teammates Nathan Buechel, Aidan Herman and Fletcher Hammond (3:28.08) at the WPIAL championships.

McCoy then completed another career performance at the PIAA meet, claiming gold in the 800 (1:51.02) and 1,600 (4:13.14) with a pair of personal-record runs to stand atop the medals podium.

“I felt like I timed my peak properly this season,” McCoy said. “After WPIALs, I didn’t really aim to peak for WPIALs. After racing well at WPIALs with still a little bit of a higher volume, I knew once I cut it down for another week, I’d be ready to go.”

Before the exercise science major runs off to Eastern Michigan, he took time for a Q&A:

How much have you grown as a runner throughout high school?

A lot. I ran just track. Then sophomore year, I played soccer. And then I ran indoor track, and the season got canceled for outdoor. Once covid hit really is when I really started growing. Going into my junior year and that fall in my junior year is really where I bought into running for real. My training ramped up and everything got going, and then it’s kind of just carried on since then for sure.

What’s a normal day of training like for you?

Right now, it’s mostly just mileage. I’m working my way up to 60 miles a week this summer. I’m at like 45 right now. It’s more just easy, longer runs and then in the next few weeks, I’ll start getting some more workouts going into July and August.

Have you ramped up your preparation this summer before going to EMU?

I’m just following the training plan my college coach gave me so just sticking to whatever he gave me with all the strength and running stuff.

Who has pushed you the hardest?

Probably just my friends I’ve met through running. Obviously, my dad too. My dad is more just making sure I’m always working hard and staying consistent with it, but just being able to run with a group of friends and train and work out with someone over the summer and fall. Without that I would not be where I am right now.

What is it like racing with your teammates in the 4×4 and other relays?

It’s fun. It’s way easier to run when you’re running for a team rather than just yourself. Taking that 4×4 to states was so fun. That’s probably one of my best high school track memories.

How much has your family meant to you throughout your high school and track career?

They’ve meant a lot. Just traveling with me, taking me to meets and always supporting me. Buying me running shoes. There are countless things they’ve done for me that without them I would not be here.

You had a PR at states at the 1,600. What went into it?

I was just kind of just sticking with the pack. I wasn’t really worried about my time or anything. I was just trying to get the win and then the week after states, I ended up running. I ran a 4:11, so I was in much better shape, but the race just got out kind of slow, so it was hard to run a fast time.

What does Deer Lakes mean to you?

It’s meant a lot, specifically just the athletes on the team. Just the support from them and with the practice and having fun with my friends and being able to work with some other kids to get them running and helping out some new kids coming up, that’s definitely the best part of the experience.

What’s next for you at EMU?

Hopefully in the next couple of years, maybe a MAC individual title in track and sub-4 minute mile at some point in my college career.

