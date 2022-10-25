Defending champs look to continue reigns as WPIAL unveils field hockey playoff pairings

By:

Monday, October 24, 2022 | 4:35 PM

Bob Orkwis | For the Tribune-Review The Penn-Trafford field hockey team celebrates its sixth straight WPIAL Class 2A championship last year.

A trio of WPIAL field hockey powerhouses will look to add to their trophy cases when the 2022 playoffs begin Thursday.

Three-time defending champion Pine-Richland earned the top seed in Class 3A. Penn-Trafford, the top seed in Class 2A, will be looking for its seventh consecutive WPIAL crown.

Shady Side Academy will try for a fifth straight championship in Class A, but the Bulldogs are seeded third. The Ellis School earned the top seed.

Thursday’s semifinals will be played as doubleheaders at the field of the top seed with games at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

The WPIAL finals will be played as a tripleheader Saturday at Washington & Jefferson with games set for noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Here is a look at the semifinal schedule:

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.

Tags: Ellis School, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy