TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Defending champs look to continue reigns as WPIAL unveils field hockey playoff pairings

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, October 24, 2022 | 4:35 PM

A trio of WPIAL field hockey powerhouses will look to add to their trophy cases when the 2022 playoffs begin Thursday.

Three-time defending champion Pine-Richland earned the top seed in Class 3A. Penn-Trafford, the top seed in Class 2A, will be looking for its seventh consecutive WPIAL crown.

Shady Side Academy will try for a fifth straight championship in Class A, but the Bulldogs are seeded third. The Ellis School earned the top seed.

Thursday’s semifinals will be played as doubleheaders at the field of the top seed with games at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

The WPIAL finals will be played as a tripleheader Saturday at Washington & Jefferson with games set for noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Here is a look at the semifinal schedule:

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy vs. Shady Side Academy at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.

Tags: , , ,

More High School Field Hockey

Pine-Richland field hockey turns focus to WPIAL championship 4-peat
With seniors leading way, Latrobe gaining respect in WPIAL field hockey circles
Pine-Richland’s Jessica Albertson presses fast forward on field hockey career
Young Shady Side Academy field hockey team in midst of rebuilding year
Penn-Trafford sets course to win another field hockey title

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter