Defense leading the way for Sewickley Academy field hockey

By: Karen Kadilak

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:30 PM

Sewickley Academy junior captain Caroline Cox leads the offense.

A strong defense holds up the Sewickley Academy field hockey team (2-2 overall, 2-1 in Division II).

Senior captain Katie Jones paces a group that includes juniors Sophie Fruehauf and Sarah Phillips.

Phillips, a goaltender, has 32 saves in her second season in the cage.

“Katie has been a strong leader in both her play and ability to communicate,” Panther coach Chelsea Cameron said.

Cameron said a few underclassmen are being developed to fill holes.

Junior captain Caroline Cox leads the offense. She tallied five goals against Woodland Hills and three against Latrobe in victories.

“My goals are to keep pushing myself and leave everything on the field,” Cox said.

Contributing are juniors Maggie Goebel, Corinne Vanella and Ella Balet and sophomore Clare Chiusano.

Cameron said Cox has been working with new players, including sophomores Ellie Hughes and and Ellie Zack.

“We have a number of developing players in all positions (who) are making big contributions at practice and are coming close to making their mark on game days,” Cameron said.

Cox said she wants to be a leader for the younger girls who joined the team this year.

Phillips said it is an exciting time.

“We have been able to increase our numbers over the last couple of years,” she said. “This means we are able to combine leadership from the older players with enthusiasm from the younger players.”

Cox likes the squad’s heart.

“Everyone can bring something unique and that will help us in the long run,” she said.

The Panthers went 6-6 and placed fourth of seven in WPIAL Class AA last season.

They lost in the opening round of the WPIAL Class A tournament.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

