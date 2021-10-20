Defense paves the way for another Freeport playoff berth

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 12:44 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Colton Otterman wraps up Burrell quarterback Chase Fenner during the first half Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Burrell Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Logan Jendrejewski (52) and Jacksen Reiser (22) wrap up Burrell’s Chase Fenner (19) during the first half Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Burrell Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Zach Clark (1) wraps up Burrell’s Cooper Hornack during the first half Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Burrell Stadium. Previous Next

Freeport is getting set for another football postseason — which is nothing new.

The school will be making its 31st trip to the WPIAL football playoffs, all coming since 1963.

Freeport is the only Alle-Kiski Valley school to make the playoffs at least twice in seven straight decades.

The Yellowjackets have had their share of offensive stars over the years, but defense has been the main catalyst for the program’s success.

In 1955 when Freeport went 8-0-2, the Yellowjackets yielded seven points or less in seven of the 10 games.

The 1972 and ’73 teams each pitched six shutouts. Even with the high-powered offenses of the 21st century, Freeport gave up seven or fewer points in six of its first 10 games in 2015.

Last Friday night at Burrell, the Yellowjackets “D” gave up a field goal and an 8-yard touchdown drive in the 42-9 playoff-clincher. Freeport started four drives inside Burrell territory.

Coach John Gaillot gives much of the credit to defensive coordinator Todd Durand.

“I’m very happy with how the kids are following coach Durand’s gameplans,” Gaillot said. “They’ve executed very well. We can’t stop them every down, but I’m proud of how our kids have fought.”

Said junior linebacker Jacksen Reiser: “We’ve got to never stop bringing it. We do it every play. We play a 5-2 defense, and it’s working.”

Now, Freeport’s defense has its toughest challenge of the year coming up Friday when the Yellowjackets play host to 8-0 North Catholic, the No. 2 team in this week’s Trib HSSN rankings.

The Trojans are scoring an average of 41.6 points, and their WPIAL-best defense is giving up a paltry 3.9 points per outing with six shutouts.

Joey Prentice has passed for 828 yards on the season, and New Kensington resident Kyle Tipinski can beat you with rushing and receiving.

Tipinski, who stays in shape over the summer by running up and down Drey Street in Arnold, has 420 rushing yards, more than 350 passing yards and has scored 14 touchdowns.

Running back Jack Fennell has contributed 12 TDs.

Freeport certainly will be tested on both sides of the ball.

“We’re blessed with the very talented athletes that we have,” Gaillot said, even complimenting how his second-stringers prepare for games serving as the scout team.

“They give us a solid look as an offense, and they get beat up, but it makes them tougher. Nobody taps out.”

Fourteenth-year coach Gaillot has a 79-54 record, and the Yellowjackets have made the playoffs 10 of those 14 seasons.

“Every team in the 14 years I’ve been here have all been unique in a certain way,” he said. “It’s the athletes and our school district, the way they fund us with equipment, getting us top-notch stuff. I ask for a lot and they get the best for our kids, and I respect that.”

Even with a loss to North Catholic, Freeport still would have a chance to open the playoffs at home with a win over Deer Lakes on Oct. 29, something the Yellowjackets haven’t done at the Freeport Area Athletic Stadium.

The last Freeport home playoff game was the final contest at James Swartz Memorial Stadium in 2015.

