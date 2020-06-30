Delmont’s Nuzzo takes first in Isaly’s event at Hannastown
The Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Junior Tour was at Hannastown Golf Club on Monday, and Delmont’s Anthony Nuzzo took the 17-18 division with 4-over 74.
Justin Scally of Moon placed second at 5-over 75. Mitchell Sarsfield of Greensburg and Nathan Schachner tied for third at 8-over.
Johnstown’s Lukas Cascino took the 15-16 division with a 74 and Wes Lorish took top honors in the 11-15 division with a 76.
Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda had the best round of the day in winning the 16-18 girls division. She shot an even-par 70. Caroline Konieczny of Mt. Pleasant placed second with an 83.
Marissa Malosh of South Fayette won the 11-15 division with an 81.
The Isaly’s Tour’s next event is Wednesday at the Cedarbrook Golf Course (Red).
