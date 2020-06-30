Delmont’s Nuzzo takes first in Isaly’s event at Hannastown

Monday, June 29, 2020 | 9:24 PM

Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda watches a tee shot at the 2018 WPIAL Class AAA girls golf championship. She led all players with an even-par 70 Monday at the Isaly’s Tour event at Hannastown.

The Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Junior Tour was at Hannastown Golf Club on Monday, and Delmont’s Anthony Nuzzo took the 17-18 division with 4-over 74.

Justin Scally of Moon placed second at 5-over 75. Mitchell Sarsfield of Greensburg and Nathan Schachner tied for third at 8-over.

Johnstown’s Lukas Cascino took the 15-16 division with a 74 and Wes Lorish took top honors in the 11-15 division with a 76.

Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda had the best round of the day in winning the 16-18 girls division. She shot an even-par 70. Caroline Konieczny of Mt. Pleasant placed second with an 83.

Marissa Malosh of South Fayette won the 11-15 division with an 81.

The Isaly’s Tour’s next event is Wednesday at the Cedarbrook Golf Course (Red).

