Derrick Davis shines again as Gateway shuts out Franklin Regional

By:

Friday, October 4, 2019 | 11:26 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Derrick Davis pushes through Franklin Regional defense to bring the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Bryson Venanzio is tackled by Franklin Regional defenders and loses the ball during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Luke Reppermund tries to bring down Gateway’s Derrick Davis during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Tui Faumuina-Brown charges into the end zone for a touchdown against Franklin Regional during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Franklin Regional’s Colton Johns is tackled by Gateway defense during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Justin Johns runs the ball against Gateway during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway quarterback Bryson Venanzio throws a pass against Franklin Regional during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Colton Johns throws a pass against Gateway during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Jerraine Turner carries against Gateway’s Patrick Body (4) during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Tui Faumuina-Brown (15) leaps into the chest of teammate Jayden Hurt after scoring a touchdown against Franklin Regional during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville. Previous Next

Gateway’s recent domination of Franklin Regional continued Friday night at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville.

The Gators rolled to their third win in the past two seasons over the Panthers, this one a 31-0 victory in the Class 5A Big East Conference.

No. 3 Gateway was just getting warmed up in the first quarter when quarterback Bryson Venanzio connected with Tui Brown on a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 31 seconds left.

The Gators got going in the second quarter behind prized Division I prospect Derrick Davis, who picked up an offer from Oklahoma earlier this week to go with ones from Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, LSU, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Florida and Penn State among many others.

Davis capped a 95-yard drive with a 3-yard run and added a second touchdown in the second quarter on a 10-yard run that was set up by hit 37-yard interception return. Oh, and Davis added a punt block after his second score that set up a 20-yard field goal from Jayson Jenkins for a 24-0 halftime lead.

Davis finished with 104 total yards and two interceptions.

Gateway coach Don Holl said of Davis: “He’s an elite athlete. He’s got elite ability in a lot of different areas. He works really hard, and when you combine that elite ability with elite work ethic, you have something pretty special.”

The only score of the second half came with 9:03 left in the 3rd quarter. Sonny Communale’s interception set the Gators up, and Venanzio found Brown for the second time, this time on a 9-yard scoring pass.

Venanzio completed 13 of 25 passes for 209 yards and 2 TD’s. Brown had 6 catches for 93 yards.

“This team is so explosive with what they do. You can stop them for three straight plays then they get the ball to Davis and it’s off to the races,” Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta said. “That kid is worthy of all of the accolades because he’s a really good one.”

Gateway’s defense was dominant in the first half as well, holding the Panthers to just 34 yards of total offense.

The win was Gateway’s fifth straight, a streak in which the Gators have outscored their opponents 213-7. Gateway also has outscored Franklin Regional 129-3 in past three meetings.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage tonight, and we were able to run the ball and dictate the pace,” Holl said. “On defense, we kept them behind the sticks and got off the field. We took care of the ball and scored inside the red zone too.”

Gateway will travel to Massillon (Ohio) for a nonconference game.

Franklin Regional (3-2, 2-2) was led by quarterback Trevor Brncic, who completed nine of 20 passes for 120 yards.

Franklin Regional lost their second consecutive game of the season. The Panthers visit Connellsville in a conference matchup next week.

Matt Vandriak is a contributing writer.

Tags: Franklin Regional, Gateway