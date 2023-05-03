Derry boys volleyball to celebrate program’s 50th anniversary with reunion

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | 7:35 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Derry boys volleyball coach Shawn Spencer talks with his team during a match against Deer Lakes last season.

The Derry boys volleyball program is celebrating its 50th season with a reunion in July.

The program, which began in 1974, has been one of the stronger and more consistent teams in the WPIAL.

The Trojans have won 19 section titles, been a WPIAL finalists 11 times and won in 1988 and reached the PIAA finals five times, winning in 1986, 1988 and 1995. They were a PIAA runner-up in 1987 and 1994.

From 1974-2006, there was only one classification in boys volleyball and Derry played against programs that were much larger. In 2007, the PIAA made two classifications.

The program almost never got started. It took some convincing from Rich Schall to get going.

Initially, the school board denied the request to add volleyball.

But Schall got the board to reconsider because he felt it was an opportune time to initiate the program since the WPIAL was developing leagues to start in the spring. The board approved the request.

In the second season, Derry was in the WPIAL finals. The team reached the finals again in 1976, but an injury probably cost the team a WPIAL and PIAA title, Schall said.

Under Schall’s direction, Derry put numerous players in college. He coached from 1974-2004. Shawn Spencer has been coaching the program the past 19 seasons.

“For the first 31 years, we played against the big boys in the WPIAL,” Rich Schall said. “In 1995, we were the smallest schools represented in the final eight of the PIAA championship. We defeated Souderton, Parkland and North Allegheny in pool play. We defeated Warwick in the semifinals and Baldwin in the finals.”

Schall’s sons Michael, Jim and Dan have all been successful coaches.

Dan recently retired at North Allegheny so he could watch his son play baseball.

Jim still coaches the boys and girls programs at Penn-Trafford, and after being as assistant coach at both Penn State and North Carolina, Michael is the new coach at North Carolina.

All three Schall boys attended Penn State. Rich Schall attended Slippery Rock.

A 50th reunion has been planned for 5 p.m. July 8 at the Cooperstown Event Center.

“In previous reunions (25, 30 and 40 years), we had former players come from as far as Alaska, Arizona and California,” Rich Schall said. “There are a lot of stories told and many get longer over the years.

“We’ve had so many good fellows within the program. Many of them went on to play in college and some have become coaches.”

A ticket for the event is $30 and reservations can be made by contacting Rich Schall (724-537-4391) or Shawn Spencer (724-664-0425). They can be made from May 15 to June 23.

