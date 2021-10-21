Derry dismisses football coach Vince Skillings

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 9:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Derry coach Vince Skillings works with his team during practice Aug. 11.

Vince Skillings said he doesn’t believe he did anything to warrant a dismissal, but Derry apparently saw otherwise.

While neither Skillings nor Derry would go into detail about what transpired, Skillings was relieved of his duties as head football coach Wednesday with two games remaining in the season.

Derry is 0-7 and has been outscored, 384-43. The Trojans lost last week to East Allegheny, 68-0.

Skillings, a former standout at Derry and Ohio State, was in his second season as coach.

Derry athletic director Brett Miller said he could not comment on personnel issues but did confirm that he will help coach in Skillings’ absence Friday when Derry plays host to Burrell.

The Trojans finish the season next week at North Catholic.

Skillings, 62, a sixth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1981, does not work in the school. He is an ordained elder at New Creation Family Worship Center in Greensburg. He also works as a security guard at Torrance State Hospital.

He has been preaching at schools and prisons, and to youth groups and teams, for 20 years.

