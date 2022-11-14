Derry golfer Hunter Jurica commits to Saint Francis

By:

Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 6:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Derry’s Hunter Jurica watches his approach shot on hole 9 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

Hunter Jurica can hit long drives.

He considers Loretto a relatively short drive from Derry.

The opportunity to continue his golf career at a college not far from home was too good to pass up, so the senior standout and WPIAL champion made a verbal commitment to Saint Francis (Pa.) of the Northeast Conference.

“I took my official visit this weekend and loved it,” Jurica said. “Coach (Derek) Tyson gave me an offer I couldn’t turn away. And it’s close to home, too.”

Jurica became the first WPIAL golf champion at Derry when he won at storied Oakmont Country Club on October. He also was the Westmoreland County Coaches Association champion.

His senior-year scoring average for nine holes: 34.75.

Derry won four straight section titles with Jurica on the team.

He has been running down a dream of playing at the Division I level.

“It’s hard to believe,” he said. “All I can say is I’m blessed. But hard work pays off, and I worked hard almost every day. There is still a lot of work ahead.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area