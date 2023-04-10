Derry sophomore Mazzoni breaks school javelin record

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 4:31 PM

Derry sophomore Sophia Mazzoni recently threw the javelin 138 feet, 1 inch, the top throw in the WPIAL this season.

Derry sophomore Sophia Mazzoni was a catcher playing softball up until eighth grade.

Now she’s quickly becoming one of the better javelin throwers in the state.

When Mazzoni decided to compete in track in middle school, throwing coach Dave McNichol convinced her to try the javelin, given her throwing background.

“He had me throw every day at practice, and I continued to throw further every time,” Mazzoni said. “I really liked it.”

Mazzoni recently broke the Derry school record with a throw of 138 feet, 1 inch. It’s the top throw in the WPIAL. The old Derry record of 137-9 was set by Kara McDonald in 2017.

“I couldn’t believe I did it at first,” Mazzoni said. “I definitely thought it was a very good throw, but I didn’t think I’d break the school record. It was an amazing moment. All my friends were there to congratulate me.”

Allegheny-Clarion Valley senior Evelyn Bliss, who finished second in the PIAA in Class 2A in 2022 with a throw of 140-11, has the best throw in the state at 149-3.

But that doesn’t matter to Mazzoni. Her goal is to continue to get better and throw further. What Bliss is doing makes her want to work harder.

“Sophia had the softball background,” McNichol said. “She knew how to throw because she was a catcher, and she had a strong arm. When she broke the middle school record, I knew she would be good and easy to coach.

“In practice she’s been working on the little things. In the offseason she spent time in the weight room getting stronger and went to a camp for javelin at Edinboro. She was able to put things together at GCC. I knew it was good when it sailed over my head. That’s phenomenal.”

Mazzoni finished third in the WPIAL in 2022 with a throw of 117-10 at Slippery Rock. Her best throw coming into the season was 125-6.

She broke the mark March 30 at Greensburg Central Catholic and followed with a throw of 136 at Derry on April 4 despite a windy day.

“I really like GCC’s runway because it’s open and flat,” Mazzoni said. “I like running in grass. It felt very smooth, and it all went well. When I threw it, I knew it was a good throw and I told my coach I liked that one. I seriously didn’t think I’d break the school record.”

And while Mazzoni is pleased with her current distance and coming back with another good throw this past week, she knows she can do better.

She said her next goal is to beat her current distance.

“I need to continue to push myself to the limit to compete at states,” Mazzoni said. “Breaking the record will boost my confidence. Once you reach a certain distance, it becomes a little easier.”

Mazzoni said she didn’t perform to her ability at Shippensburg last season. She was a little overwhelmed by the size of the event.

She feels she will be better prepared to compete this season. They key is staying healthy.

“Sophia is one of the most dedicated and focused athletes I’ve ever coached,” Derry coach Mark Curcio said. “Her attention to detail is impeccable, and she’s always looking to learn more about the javelin event and herself as a competitor.

“I actually have her in class this year, and for her independent reading activity, she read a book on mental toughness and being an athlete. I’m happy she reached the record so early in the season because now she can focus on her goals without having to worry about hitting a number. The sky is the limit for Sophia.”

And with Mazzoni’s work ethic and dedication, she’s ready to soar to another level.

