Derry wrestling coach Mike Weinell resigns

Friday, June 4, 2021 | 2:20 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry coach Mike Weinell and his son, Teague, talk before Ty Cymmerman’s match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Derry is looking for a new wrestling coach after Mike Weinell resigned Thursday.

Weinell coached at Derry for 19 years, the last 11 as the head coach.

During that span he coached eight state champions, two as an assistant, as well as 10 PIAA finalists, and his team made the WPIAL team tournament nine of 11 years. The Trojans also qualified for the PIAA tournament twice.

The state champions were Jimmy Gulibon (four-time), Travis Shaffer and Micky Phillippi (three-time).

“There is never a good time to step down,” Weinell said. “But it was time to step back and spend more time to the family.”

Weinell was 131-75 as a coach. He coached 12 PIAA placewinners, 20 PIAA qualifiers, had 22 section champions, 10- WPIAL champions, seven Southwest Regional champions and nine individuals ended up with more than 100 victories.

Weinell wants to spend more time coaching his 8-year-old son Teague.

Weinell did some volunteer coaching at Garrett County Community College in Deep Creek, Md., where his son Trey is wrestling.

“I’m very satisfied with what I accomplished at Derry,” Weinell said. “And I’m leaving the program in good shape. The future looks bright for Derry wrestling the next 10 seasons.”

Derry athletic director Brett Miller said Weinell did a great job with the program.

“Mike did a lot of great things for the program,” Miller said. “He accomplished a lot. The team was always strong, and he had numerous qualifiers and state champions.”

Weinell replaced Mike Wood in 2010.

Among current head coaches, only Greensburg Salem’s Randy Parsley and Hempfield’s Vince DeAugustine have coached more years than Weinell in Westmoreland County.

Miller said the search for a new coach began Friday.

