Derry’s Cymmerman advances with pin at PIAA wrestling tournament

By:

Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 9:09 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry junior Ty Cymmerman (blue) battles Port Allegany junior Braedon Johnson at 126 pounds at the PIAA tournament March 5, 2020, at Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence (top) takes Brockway junior Noah Bash to his back at 160 pounds at the PIAA tournament March 5, 2020, at Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY — Derry junior Ty Cymmerman didn’t panic when Port Allegany junior Braedon Johnson got the first takedown in their first-round match Thursday.

Cymmerman made a mistake by walking into a takedown in the PIAA Class AA individual championships at Giant Center.

But competing in the state tournament the previous two seasons prepared him for anything, and he knew there was still plenty of time to respond.

All he did was continue to work, tied the score 2-2 with two escapes and took his first lead with a takedown late in the second period.

In the third period, Johnson looked like he was going to a get a reversal and possible back points, but Cymmerman calmly fought off the attack and regained control by taking Johnson back to the mat and picking up a three-point nearfall for a 7-2 lead.

Then he tilted Johnson again and got the pin at 5:03 to advance to the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Friday.

“I made a mistake, and I have to learn to stand my ground better,” said Cymmerman, who placed fourth last season. “I should have waited for him.”

Cymmerman said getting the lead was huge, and the back points after the scramble gave him breathing room.

“When I tilted him with the tight waist, I had it tight and he couldn’t do anything. I could see both shoulders flat were on the mat.

“I do that a lot in practice, short attacks from the under position. I tried one thing, and it didn’t work and then I hit the dump and put him on his back.”

Cymmerman planned on taking it easy the rest of the day. He was going swimming and going for some food, preferably chicken.

“He’s like Shawn (Broadway, a Derry grad who wrestles at Pitt). They like their chicken nuggets,” Derry coach Mile Weinell said. “Ty didn’t keep his level down and gave up the takedown.

“This is a tough weight class. It gets tougher from here on out.”

Cymmerman will face Tunkhannock senior David Evans (43-1) in the quarterfinals.

Three Burrell wrestlers — Ian Oswalt (132), AJ Corrado (152) and Ricky Feroce (182) — advanced to the quarterfinals.

Oswalt (43-6) pinned Canton freshman Hayden Ward in the third period. He’ll face third seed Adam Jacob (33-5) of East Pennsboro.

Corrado (43-7) topped Muncy senior Christian Good, 5-1. He’ll face third seed Ben Haubert (38-2) of Palisades.

Feroce (36-14) had an exciting win, avoiding a late takedown attempt by Kane senior Cameron Whisner for a 4-3 win. He’ll face second seed Dane Csencsits (40-5) of Saucon Valley.

Mt. Pleasant sophomore Luke Geibig (36-15) is still alive for a medal after splitting his matches.

He began the day with a 2-0 victory against Hickory freshman Connor Saylor, then was beaten 15-0 by Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Brett Ungar. He’ll face Lewisburg sophomore Kaiden Wagner in the second round of consolations.

Geibig’s teammate, Damian George (34-12), and Southmoreland senior Brett Huffman saw their high school careers end with two losses.

It wasn’t a great day overall for the WPIAL wrestlers. Only 11 advanced to the quarterfinals.

Joining the three Burrell wrestlers and Cymmerman are South Park junior Joey Fischer (113), Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (120), Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence (160), Freedom junior Trent Schultheis (170), Ellwood City senior Austin Walley (182), Quaker Valley sophomore Patrick Cutchember (182) and Burgettstown senior heavyweight Riley Kemper.

Lawrence is looking to become a three-time champion.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .