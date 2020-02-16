Derry’s Cymmerman, three others reach elite status at WPIAL Class AA wrestling championships

Saturday, February 15, 2020 | 10:08 PM

There are certain things in the modern day of wrestling that continue to impress fans.

One-hundred fifty career wins, winning a state title or being a three-time or four-time WPIAL or PIAA champion.

If you achieve one of those during the high school career, you’re looked at in a different light.

Four wrestlers achieved that elite status Saturday at the WPIAL Class AA championships at Canon-McMillan.

Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence became the 29th wrestler in the WPIAL to become a four-time champion. He joins a list that includes Jefferson-Morgan’s Gavin Teasdale, Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee and Derry’s Micky Phillippi.

Three juniors joined the group of three-time champions, which grew to 82: Derry junior Ty Cymmerman, Burrell junior Ian Oswalt and Freedom junior Trent Schultheis.

Cymmerman (33-4) cruised to another title by defeating Mt. Pleasant senior Damian George, 5-1, to win the 126-pound crown.

It was the second time in two days and third time this season Cymmerman has beaten George, including a 6-2 decision in the section finals Friday.

“I’m pleased with my weekend,” Cymmerman said. “I thought I wrestled hard. I was really technical and really good. There are definitely some things I’ll take out of this tournament and work on for next week.”

Said Derry coach Mike Weinell, “When you wrestle the same kid over and over, it gets tougher and tougher. Sometimes they close the gap and change their styles. He wrestled smart and didn’t panic in some of the scrambles. He did a great job.”

The top seven wrestlers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Class AA Southwest Region tournament at IUP beginning Friday. Cymmerman will have company as teammates Colton McCallen (120) and Brayden Mickinac (195) advanced with seventh-place finishes.

Oswalt (39-5) also had to beat the same wrestler twice. He pinned Jrake Burford of Highlands both times, including at 1 minute, 35 seconds in the 132-pound final.

“Overall, I thought I wrestler pretty good,” Oswalt said. “I want to come here and wrestle dominantly.

“I haven’t paid too much attention to wrestlers in the region. I know that (Glendale’s) Brock McMillen, a returning state champion, is in the bracket. It’s not going to change how I wrestle.”

Burrell had two WPIAL champions as junior AJ Corrado (39-6) claimed the 152 title with a 2-1 victory against Quaker Valley junior Connor Redinger, which denied Redinger a third title.

Corrado lost in the finals last year.

“We had some good matches this season,” Corrado said about the matchup with Redinger. “He pinned me (overtime) at Powerade, and I won a wild one in the team tournament. It’s something I wanted to achieve, the WPIAL title.”

A third Burrell wrestler, Mikey Scherer, was denied a title when Quaker Valley’s Donovan Cutchember defeated, 8-4, in the 220 final.

Burrell advanced 10 to the region. The other seven were Nick Salerno (third-place, 120), Ricky Feroce (third, 182), Nike Ferra (fourth, 106), Shawn Szymanski (sixth, 113), Cole Clark (seventh, 170), Logan Bechtold (seventh, 138) and Noah Linderman (seventh, 160).

Frazier didn’t have a wrestling program 10 years ago. But now it has a four-time champion after Lawrence defeated McGuffey’s Ethan Barr, 9-0, to claim the 160 title.

It was a big weekend for the Lawrence family as younger brother, Rune, won the WPIAL junior high 155-pound title at Norwin. He went 5-0 with four pins and a technical fall.

Neither allowed their opponents to score a point this weekend.

Thayne Lawrence (17-0) missed most of the season after injuring his shoulder at the Ironman Tournament in December.

“I thought I was done for the season,” Lawrence said. “It’s a good feeling to be back. I don’t think too much about lists. It’s cool to get my name on the list with some great wrestlers.”

Yough junior Glenn Christner had a good tournament. He won the Section 3 title on Friday and then reached the finals, only to fall to Schultheis, 17-2, at 170. Yough’s Shane Momyer advanced by placing seventh at 106.

Mt. Pleasant advanced five wrestlers to Indiana. George and Luke Geibig each reached the finals and came up short. Geibig fell to South Park’s Joey Fischer, 10-0, in the 133 final.

The other Vikings to advance include Noah Gnibus (fourth, 138), Patrick Brewer (sixth, 160) and Kyle Jones (seventh, 152).

Southmoreland advanced four: Bret Huffman (third, 195,), Austin McBeth (fourth, 152), Nick Yeskey (sixth, 138) and Anthony McGovern (sixth, 182).

Harberts advance

Ligonier Valley sophomore Ryan Harbert and freshman Josh Harbert each placed fifth at the PIAA District 6 tournament at Altoona and advanced to the PIAA Southwest Region at IUP.

Ryan Harbert placed fifth at 132 pounds, and Josh Harbert placed fourth at 106.

Other qualifiers

Highlands will advance five wrestlers to IUP. Joining Burford are Brock White Jr. (fourth, 160), Even Henry (fifth, 126), Jeremiah Saunders (fifth, 220) and Jeremiah Nelson (fifth, 285).

Valley will take two to the region, Micah Hughes (fifth, 106) and Dion Lyons (fifth, 132).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.