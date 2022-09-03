Derry’s Hunter Jurica uses local knowledge to win WCCA boys golf title

Friday, September 2, 2022 | 9:11 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry senior Hunter Jurica watches his drive on No. 18 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament Friday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic's Wade Boyle reacts after just missing a birdie putt on No. 16 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club during the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament Friday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon's Patrick Bush is disappointed his putt on No. 17 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club went right during the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament Friday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional's Nolan Shillings hits a drive on No. 17 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club during the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament Friday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry senior Hunter Jurica launches a drive on No. 17 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament Friday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford junior Nick Turowski hits a drive on No. 17 at the Latrobe Elks during the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament Friday.

There’s something to be said for home course advantage.

Derry senior Hunter Jurica’s home course is the Latrobe Elks Golf Course, and he took advantage of his knowledge of the tricky greens to capture the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association boys golf title Friday.

Jurica used seven birdies, four on the front nine, and shot a 2-under par 70. His birdies came on Nos. 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 15 and 17.

Penn-Trafford junior Nick Turowski and Franklin Regional senior Nolan Shilling each shot a 1-over 73, but Turowski received second-place honors by winning a scorecard playoff.

“I’m very excited to win the county tournament,” Jurica said. “I putted really well. I felt comfortable with any putt within 10 feet. Playing at Ligonier Country Club and their tough greens prepared me for the Elks. Knowing the greens here is definitely a plus.”

Jurica said winning the county title was bigger than winning the Ligonier Country Club championship.

Turowski ended his round with an eagle 3 on No. 18. He made a 15-foot downhill putt after reaching the par-5 hole in two shots.

“I played really well, probably better than I did last year,” Turowski said. “My putting wasn’t very good. The greens are tough.

“What the tournament showed me was that I can putt poorly and still shoot around par.”

Turowski had three birdies on the front nine (Nos. 3, 5 and 8).

Shilling also had three birdies on the front nine (Nos. 2, 4 and 8). He birdied No. 18 as well.

“I felt like I played pretty good,” Shilling said. “I had some ups and downs on the front nine. I know I have to continue to work hard if I want to improve.”

Greensburg Central Catholic was the Class 2A team winner, shooting a 398, while Norwin took the Class 3A title, shooting a 402.

Kiski Area’s Jason Buczak was fourth with a 75 and Belle Vernon’s Ryan Maloney was fifth with a 76. Norwin’s Alex Graham and Dom Cerilli tied for seventh with a 77, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Jorge Rodriguez and Wade Boyle tied for ninth with a 78, and Derry’s Antonio Hauser finished 10th with a 79, edging out six others for the final medal spot.

The WCCA girls tournament is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Champion Lakes.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.