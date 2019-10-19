Derry’s Justin Huss overwhelms Deer Lakes with school-record 304-yard night

Friday, October 18, 2019 | 10:53 PM

Derry’s Justin Huss ran for a school-record 304 yards Friday night.

It’s home sweet home for Derry Area to start the WPIAL playoffs on a record-setting night for senior running back Justin Huss.

Huss set a single-game school record with 304 yards rushing — all in the first half — as the visiting Trojans blasted Deer Lakes, 42-0, in a Big East Conference game.

The old mark was 274 yards set by Denny Molchan against Mt. Pleasant Ramsay in 1960.

Huss scored four touchdowns rushing, had another on a pass reception and had a fumble recovery and pass interception with both leading to touchdowns.

He now has 1,473 rushing yards on the season.

The victory gave No. 4 Derry (7-2, 6-1) a lock on second place and a home game to start the playoffs Nov. 1.

“Our line blocked well and really opened some holes tonight,” Huss said. “I and the other backs wouldn’t be able to do what we do, so we’re grateful for that.”

“I knew that Huss kid was fast. I didn’t realize he was that fast,” said Lancers coach Tim Burk. “That’s a different type of speed. We don’t have anybody that compares to that, and their line is so big and so dominant.”

Huss and the Trojans went to work quickly.

On the second play from scrimmage, Huss took a handoff up the middle for 61 yards and a score.

A Deer Lakes punt on the ensuing series was blocked by Paul Koontz, who corralled the wobbly ball and went 16 yards for another score.

Deer Lakes got the punt off the next time, but Huss took the first play of the series 62 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 Derry lead with 7 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first period.

“Our kids came out firing on all cylinders,” said Trojans coach Tim Sweeney. “We’re building some momentum right now and it showed the way we started the game tonight.”

Huss wasn’t through, however. He intercepted a pass near the goal line and ran it out to the 4. Two plays later, he got loose and went all the way on a 94-yard run.

Huss then recovered a Deer Lakes fumble on Lancers 36 and, five plays later, caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Koontz.

Huss scored on a 49-yard run with 3:44 to go in the half to finish with 304 yards on 10 carries.

“I say he’s the best running back certainly in our conference, maybe the best in triple-A and he’s one of the best in the WPIAL,” Sweeney said. “It all starts with our line and we’re really proud of him and all the guys that blocked for him. He’s deserving of all the accolades he’s getting.”

Huss and the rest of the starters virtually got the rest of the night off.

“I’m sure he wanted to play the second half, but it’s senior night here at Deer Lakes,” Sweeney said. “I respect Tim Burk and his coaching staff. We’re not going to do anything to show them up and handle ourselves the best we can in a dignified manner.”

Even in a lopsided loss, it was still a solid night for Deer Lakes quarterback Aris Hasley. The senior completed 18 passes for 232 yards, giving him 2,088 yards on the season.

“I love the kid to death,” Burk said. “He is my right-hand guy. I’m going to miss him when he’s gone. He’s a high-character guy.”

Hasley will conclude his Deer Lakes career Friday against North Catholic at Mars Athletic Complex.

Derry will play at Burrell on Friday.

Tags: Deer Lakes, Derry Area