Despite being shorthanded, Latrobe wrestling team still too much for Derry

Monday, December 19, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Brady Cole (white singlet) looks for a takedown against Derry’s Zachary Panichelle at 152 pounds Dec. 19, 2022. Cole recorded a win. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Jacon Braun reaches for a leg against Derry’s Max Doprek in the 133-pound match Monday. Braun recorded a win. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Cole Short looks to pin Derry’s Zander Nuttall in the 152-pound match Monday. Previous Next

Latrobe is one of the top wrestling teams in Class 3A. When and if they get healthy, the sixth-ranked Wildcats (4-1) hope to be one of the teams vying for the WPIAL title.

The Wildcats were missing three starters Monday in their annual holiday match against Derry, and they didn’t have a problem with the young and inexperienced Trojans, winning 66-12.

It was a night the Wildcats honored Hall of Fame coach Marc Billett and senior wrestlers Vinny Kilkeary and Corey Boerio reached the 100-win milestone.

The Wildcats recorded eight pins and received three forfeits. Derry received a forfeit and got a pin from Nathan Barkley (172 pounds).

What pleased Latrobe coach Mark Mears most was the way some of his backups performed under the spotlight of a varsity match. Kilkeary (arm), Nathan Roth (shoulder) and Wyatt Schmucker were held out.

“I thought Austin (Laidacker) and Colt (Short) handled the pressure well,” Mears said. “They got the job done. Brady (Cole) also got a nice win.”

Laidacker (127), Short (139), Cole (152), Luke Willochell (114), Jacob Braun (133), Braden Bronson (160), Corey Boerio (215) and Wyatt Held (285) posted pins.

Derry coach Troy Dolan said his team was overmatched.

“Latrobe is one of the better teams in the state,” Dolan said. “We’re rebuilding. We have some good individuals. We’ll be better the next few years. The middle school team is really good.”

Derry defeated Latrobe, 49-33, in a middle school match before the varsity match.

Mears said his team is starting to develop some depth and will be tough to beat the next few seasons.

“Once we get Vinny, Nate and Wyatt back and get a wrestler at 107, look out,” Mears said. “I’ll take my chances against anyone.”

Mears doesn’t expect Kilkeary, an Ohio State recruit, and Roth to return until January.

“I thought we wrestled well at the King of the Mountain,” Mears said. “We placed fifth without Vinny and Nate.”

Latrobe 66, Derry Area 12

107: Anthony Mucci (DA) won by forfeit.

114: Luke Willochell (L) p. Dylan Klim, 1:43.

121: Leo Joseph (L) won by forfeit.

127: Austin Laidacker (L) p. Brett Klim, 2:58.

133: Jacob Braun (L) p. Max Doprek, 1:33.

139: Cole Short (L) p. Zander Nuttall, :47.

145: Lucas Braun (L) won by forfeit.

152: Brady Cole (L) p. Zachary Panichelle, 2:13.

160: Braden Bronson (L) p. Jacob Marks, 1:20.

172: Nathan Barkley (DA) p. Chase McIntyre, 1:23.

189: Brock Mears (L) won by forfeit.

215: Corey Boerio (L) p. Ethan Bendel, :19.

*285: Wyatt Held (L) p. Leo Filler, :24.

(*) match started at 285.

Tags: Derry Area, Latrobe