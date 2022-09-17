Despite revamped roster, North Allegheny girls soccer again off to strong start

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The North Allegheny girls soccer team had six starting spots open this season, more than half of the lineup, but what the Tigers also had was depth.

So, they have options.

“It’s competitive from the seniors down to the freshmen,” said NA coach Chuck Kelley, who’s in his eighth season. “It’s a really nice group of players because there isn’t a huge drop off. Each kid can contribute. There are a lot of players on our JV team that should or could easily step in and get minutes on varsity.

“In the past there’s been like two or three. Now, there are five, six, seven or eight depending on the night.”

Still, the team’s strength begins with five seniors, who combined have played dozens of games.

Among them, senior forward Lucia Wells, a Pitt recruit, scored her 60th career goal this month.

Anna Bundy is a midfield playmaker who adds creativity, midfielder Sophia Palermo has started since sophomore year, goal scorer Allie Burns brings a physical element and fullback Riley Cerqua is a leader for the defense.

They’re back from a team that went 16-1-1 last season, outscored opponents 91-5 and posted 14 shutouts. The Tigers’ were undefeated a year ago before losing in penalty kicks in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.

This year’s team is off to another strong start, outscoring its first eight opponents 48-8. But an abundance of experience was the one trait missing from this year’s team compared to last.

“We lost some players that were probably two- and three-year starters for us,” Kelley said. “Now there are players who this is their first year playing varsity soccer.”

Some played key minutes last season as backups stuck behind seniors. Kelley said he’s seen some nervousness at times on the field as they find their way, but that’s understandable early in the year.

“We know that there are going to be mistakes,” he said. “We know we’re going to break some eggs along the way. They’re still learning. The best way to learn is to be thrown into the fire. They’re being really resilient and growing up very fast.”

Wells scored three first-half goals in an 11-0 win over North Hills and junior Abigail Stager also scored before half in the Sept. 12 contest. Juniors Sam Braden and Ally Ruiz each scored twice, and the Tigers got one goal apiece from junior Gracie Strzempek, sophomore Aubrey Wells and freshman Mia Bosley.

Two nights later, they defeated Fox Chapel, 5-0, with Palermo scoring the first goal off the rebound of a Wells shot. Stager and Wells also scored first-half goals.

No matter how many starters return, Kelley said the biggest question every year is team chemistry and the ability to build on-field relationships. NA coaches put an emphasis on team-building activities away from the field, including a kayak and canoe trip to North Park Lake.

“Everybody understands that they’re equals,” Kelley said. “There isn’t a hierarchy. … Nobody has ever said, ‘You’re a younger kid, you need to step up.’ They’ve been encouraging. They’ve been supportive. We’re trying to get that right culture piece for us, so it’s not overwhelming for a younger kid to come in.”

The team hasn’t wavered from a ball-control style that’s made it successful in recent years, Kelley said, but convincing players to work as a team and not do too much individually is crucial. But to do that, coaches must see the game through the eyes of a first-year player.

“You expect players to come in having the understanding and the belief in what they’re doing,” he said. “But for a lot of players, the speed of the game is a little bit faster and they get a lot less time on the ball.

“When you look at it on video you say, why did you make that decision? But when they’re in the game, it’s what did they see?”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

