Despite roster turnover, Bethel Park boys lacrosse remains in contention

By:

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Paul Studt | SportsByPaul Bethel Park’s Luke Henderson (25), a senior midfielder, competes during the 2023 season. Paul Studt | SportsByPaul Bethel Park’s Matt Balazic (18), a senior attacker, competes during the 2023 season. Paul Studt | SportsByPaul Bethel Park’s Gavin Edkins (26), a freshman attacker, competes during the 2023 season. Paul Studt | SportsByPaul Bethel Park’s Aaron Owen (24), a freshman attacker, competes during the 2023 season. Previous Next

Luke Lewis moved from defensive coordinator into the leadership position of head coach this year in the Bethel Park boys lacrosse program.

He said the team’s expectations remain the same.

“Bethel Park lacrosse has always been a highly competitive top-tier WPIAL team,” Lewis said, “and despite graduating several starters from last season, the expectation remains the same. We have switched from 3A to 2A, which certainly aids our plan to make a deep playoff run.”

In mid-April, the Black Hawks held a 5-0 section record and were 5-2 overall.

“We’re really excited about the start of our season and look to continue building on it,” Lewis said. “The coaching staff has been impressed with the team’s development, but there is a common notion of not being satisfied.

“We have undergone almost an entirely new makeup of our team with how large our previous senior class was, and the returners and freshmen have stepped up tremendously. Our two losses came against talented 3A opponents in Mt. Lebanon and Canon-McMillan.”

The Black Hawks’ lone returning starter at the season’s onset was junior LSM Nick Howrylak, who has been joined by two key varsity contributors from last season, midfielders Luke Henderson and Mitch Gramm.

“I had my doubts on how we would do this season, if I’m being honest,” Howrylak said. “With only a few players returning who got actual varsity experience last season, I thought that would hurt us. However, a lot of young players who didn’t have a lot of experience have stepped up to play big roles.

“Despite the lack of returning varsity players, we are still winning games and playing competitively. We are a team which is competing at the top of our section, which is the standard at Bethel Park.”

Howrylak has been playing football since the first grade. He is a running back/defensive back for the Black Hawks.

“My expectations for this (lacrosse) season is to compete at a high level in 2A and make a run in the playoff,” he said. ”My personal goal for the year is to lead the defense and the team by example.

“I would like to attribute a lot of our success to our coaching staff, which I feel is one of the best in the WPIAL.”

The starters and main players for Bethel Park this spring include attackers Max LeMessurier, Gavin Edkins and Aaron Owen; Zach Bush (faceoffs); Henderson, Gramm and midfielders Ethan Varley, Andy Polosky, Mason Rice and Matt Balazic; defensive midfielders Anthony Karner and Colin Hewes; Howrylak and LSM Peter Velisaris; and defensemen Ian Guarino, Brady Remington and Colt Wahl.

“At goalie, we’ve utilized Ryland Jones, Nate Traud and Trent Blum,” Lewis said. “The team began the season very young and inexperienced at the varsity level. We have several freshmen and sophomore contributors.

“We are a very inclusive group. We’ve added several first-time players who come from football and hockey backgrounds. Because of our youth and lack of experience, we’ve heavily focused on fundamentals and that has enabled us to expand on our team development.”

Lewis looks to make the Bethel Park boys lacrosse program successful beyond the field.

“This group is self-aware and knows that everything we achieve will be earned,” he said. “Achieving and furthering our lacrosse development is only part of our coaching goals. We strive to shape better young men through our program, encourage them to be better academically than athletically, and have them be a positive impact and representation in the community. We’ve been able to make great strides in doing that so far.

“Emphasizing this not only influences the team’s success, but it equips the players with tools or traits to succeed in life beyond their high school careers.”

The Black Hawks’ coaching staff includes three Bethel Park graduates, and almost all with competitive college lacrosse experience.

Michael Stephenson coaches the offense while Luke Falvo coaches the defense. Ryan Ferris is head coach of the junior varsity and Ethan Held is a JV coach assistant.

“As coaches, we seek effort, commitment, discipline and coachability,” Lewis said. “Fortunately, this group possesses those key factors. When the ship is built from all that, we as coaches just need to steer it. We’re grateful that our team has embodied these ideals early on in our season.”

After posting a 12-4 regular season record a year ago, the Black Hawks lost the final two game on their schedule, followed by a 12-7 defeat to Seneca Valley in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

