Despite strong start, Deer Lakes comes up short to West Catholic in PIAA Class 3A final

Saturday, March 25, 2023 | 3:53 PM

HERSHEY — A dominant second quarter by Philadelphia’s West Catholic dashed Deer Lakes’ state title hopes Saturday.

The WPIAL champion Lancers had a one-point lead after the first quarter, but they were outscored by 20 in the second as West Catholic ran away with an 83-55 victory in the PIAA Class 3A final at Giant Center in Hershey.

The Philadelphia Catholic League team was led by a pair of seniors who combined for 62 points. Adam Clark scored 32 points and Temple commit Zion Stanford had 30.

Deer Lakes led 15-14 after one quarter, but West Catholic closed the first half with an alley-oop to Stanford to lead 38-19.

Deer Lakes (22-8) was making its first appearance in the state finals.

The state title was the first for West Catholic (20-10).

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

