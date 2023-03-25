Despite strong start, Deer Lakes comes up short to West Catholic in PIAA Class 3A final

By:

Saturday, March 25, 2023 | 3:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson drives scores past West Catholic’s Micah Waters during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Catholic’s Zion Stanford ends the first half with a dunk during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Deer Lakes on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Catholic’s Amyr Walker blocks a shot by Deer Lakes’ Wayne Love during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson drives between West Catholic’s Micah Waters and Kingston Wheatley during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Catholic’s Adam Clark scores between Deer Lakes’ Nate Buechel and Bryce Robson during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Michael Butler works against West Catholic’s Micah Waters during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes head coach Albie Fletcher gestures from the bench during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Catholic’s Kingston Wheatley blocks a shot by Deer Lakes’ Wayne Love during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Catholic’s Marcus Branker dunks against Deer Lakes during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Billy Schaeffer shoots a three-pointer during the PIAA Class 3A state final against West Catholic on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Nate Litrun works against West Catholic’s Zion Stanford during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson is introduced before the start of the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Bryce Robson exits the game next to head coach Albie Fletcher during the PIAA Class 3A state final against West Catholic on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes senior captains Nate Buechel, Bryce Robson, Nate Litrun and Michael Butler accept the state runner-up trophy after the PIAA Class 3A final on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY — A dominant second quarter by Philadelphia’s West Catholic dashed Deer Lakes’ state title hopes Saturday.

The WPIAL champion Lancers had a one-point lead after the first quarter, but they were outscored by 20 in the second as West Catholic ran away with an 83-55 victory in the PIAA Class 3A final at Giant Center in Hershey.

The Philadelphia Catholic League team was led by a pair of seniors who combined for 62 points. Adam Clark scored 32 points and Temple commit Zion Stanford had 30.

Deer Lakes led 15-14 after one quarter, but West Catholic closed the first half with an alley-oop to Stanford to lead 38-19.

Deer Lakes (22-8) was making its first appearance in the state finals.

The state title was the first for West Catholic (20-10).

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Deer Lakes