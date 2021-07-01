Diane Metzger to take over Norwin girls soccer team

Thursday, July 1, 2021 | 4:26 PM

Diane Metzger is the new girls soccer coach at Norwin.

A former player for the Knights, she was a member of the 1996 PIAA championship team before graduating in 2000.

A goal-scorer from the midfield, she played college soccer at Grove City.

Metzger replaces Lauren Karcher, who resigned after seven seasons. Karcher is due to have her second child in September.

Karcher was 123-16-4 and won WPIAL titles in 2015 and ‘16, and a PIAA championship in ‘17.

Metzger, a former assistant coach at Chatham, is a physical education teacher at Yough. She also works with youth players in the Norwin Soccer Club.

