Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco nominated for USA Today’s national soccer player of the year

By:

Thursday, July 14, 2022 | 4:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco plays against Hampton during a WPIAL 3A semifinal on Nov. 1, 2021, at Gateway High School.

One of the best boys soccer players to come out of the WPIAL in recent years also is being mentioned with the top talent in the country.

Three-time All-American forward Anthony DiFalco, who had a stellar, four-year career at Franklin Regional, was named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Soccer Team for 2021-22.

He joins 23 others, from 17 states, on the national all-star team.

The award throws DiFalco’s name into the hat for national player of the year. Three finalists and the winner will be announced virtually July 31.

DiFalco, who is going to play college soccer at Duquesne, also was a three-time all-region and all-state performer and scored 118 career goals.

The other nominees for player of the year are:

Palmer Ault, Sr., F, Noblesville High School (Indiana)

Ryder Barrett, Sr., D, Rockhurst High School (Missouri)

Sebastian Carranza, Sr., MF, St. Charles East High School (Illinois)

Daniel D’Ippolito, Sr., MF, Somers High School (New York)

Quin Delamater, Sr., D, Hillgrove High School (Georgia)

Nani Deperro, Sr., F, Summit High School (Oregon)

Jaden Dubon, Sr., F, Hood River Valley High School (Oregon)

Elyes Ellouz, Sr., MF, Olathe West High School (Kansas)

Kristian Fletcher, Jr., M, Landon School (Maryland)

Ryan Friedberg, Sr., GK, Westfield High School (New Jersey)

Speed Gregory, Sr., GK, Phoenix Country Day School (Arizona)

Jack Guggemos, Sr., MF, Okemos High School (Michigan)

Alex Harris, Jr., F, Columbia River High School (Washington)

Denis Krioutchenkov, Sr., F, Shorewood High School (Wisconsin)

Jacob Murrell, Sr., McDonogh School (Maryland)

Nino Pagano, Sr., F, Fayetteville-Manlius High School (New York)

Aidan Payne, Sr., F, New Hanover High School (North Carolina)

Luciano Pechota, Sr., MF, St. Ignatius High School (Ohio)

Garrett Slack, Sr., F, Lincoln High School (Illinois)

Jack Spencer, Sr., GK, Elks Rapid High School (Michigan)

Sebastian Tis, Sr., D, Conestoga High School (Pennsylvania)

Alex Waggoner, Jr., F, Santa Fe High School (New Mexico)

Matt Webb, Sr., MF, Pike County High School (Georgia)

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional