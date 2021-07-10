District 31 American Legion baseball semifinals set

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, July 9, 2021 | 8:54 PM

Young Township finished Friday what it started the day before, defeating Murrysville, 7-2, in a District 31 American Legion playoff game.

With the win, Young Township sweeps the best-of-three series. The Renegades held a 7-1 lead in the fourth inning when the game was suspended due to bad weather Thursday evening.

The district semifinals are now set.

Fourth-seeded Young Township will meet top-seeded Latrobe in a best-of-three series with games scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Legion Keener Park, noon Sunday at Bertolino Field and 5:30 p.m. Monday at Legion Keener if necessary.

Second-seeded Bushy Run will face third-seeded Yough in a series with games set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m. Sunday at Yough and 5:30 p.m. Monday at Penn-Trafford if necessary.

