District 31 American Legion baseball semifinals set

By:

Friday, July 9, 2021 | 8:54 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Young Township’s Brady Yard pitches during the American Legion Baseball District 31 playoff game against Murrysville at Haymaker Park in Murrysville on Thursday.

Young Township finished Friday what it started the day before, defeating Murrysville, 7-2, in a District 31 American Legion playoff game.

With the win, Young Township sweeps the best-of-three series. The Renegades held a 7-1 lead in the fourth inning when the game was suspended due to bad weather Thursday evening.

The district semifinals are now set.

Fourth-seeded Young Township will meet top-seeded Latrobe in a best-of-three series with games scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Legion Keener Park, noon Sunday at Bertolino Field and 5:30 p.m. Monday at Legion Keener if necessary.

Second-seeded Bushy Run will face third-seeded Yough in a series with games set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m. Sunday at Yough and 5:30 p.m. Monday at Penn-Trafford if necessary.