District 31 American Legion baseball to field 11 teams

Saturday, March 20, 2021 | 9:47 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Bushy Run celebrates their victory over Hempfield East in the 2019 American Legion District 31 championship at Pitt-Greensburg.

While practice for the start of the high school baseball season is underway, Westmoreland County District 31 teams are holding sign-ups for the start of their season May 20.

There will be 11 teams participating in the league this summer, after the league held an unofficial season in 2020 because of covid-19 concerns.

Three District 31 teams — Latrobe, Bushy Run and Yough — participated in a region tournament last summer in Hollidaysburg.

“It benefited us by playing,” Region 7 Director and District 31 President Jason Bush said. “We were the most successful league in the state and were praised for it. It helped generate interest in some leagues.”

Region 7 will have three leagues after the Jefferson County League folded. But the other leagues — Central Penn and Somerset/Cambria County — added teams.

District 31 remains the largest league in the region and will have three berths in the Region 7 tournament at St. Michel in July. The American Legion state tournament is in Ephrata.

Each team in District 31 will play 20 games.

Here are some of the sign-ups:

• Hempfield East Post 981: Greensburg/Hempfield players ages 16-19 should call: 724-331-1110 or 724-454-2978.

• Latrobe: 8 p.m. March 28 at Latrobe American Legion.

• West Hempfield: 1 to 3 p.m. March 27 and 28 at the West Hempfield Legion Post 53 in Darragh.

