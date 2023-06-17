District 31 Legion teams catching up after success of high school programs

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 3:56 PM

It is catch-up time for baseball teams in District 31 American Legion.

Four teams’ seasons — Bushy Run, Homer City, Latrobe and Unity — were delayed to varying degrees by the success of the Indiana, Latrobe and Penn-Trafford high school programs. All three qualified for the PIAA tournament, and Indiana and Penn-Trafford reached the quarterfinals.

“It’s a good problem but yet bad problem,” District 31 president and Latrobe coach Jason Bush said. “It’s good that we had teams have successful seasons. But the way the PIAA draws out the playoffs, it hurts the summer league season.”

The PIAA finished baseball and softball championships Saturday. Ohio, on the other hand, ended its state championships two weeks ago.

Despite the late start, Bush said teams are in good shape thanks to the dry weather.

“A lot of teams are getting caught up,” he said. “This isn’t just a District 31 problem. It’s a problem across the state.

“My players have accepted the challenge ahead. I’m not sure if it will affect us down the road or not.”

The District 31 playoffs are expected to begin in early July.

Latrobe has won four of its first five. The Jethawks return 10 players from last year’s squad that was District 31 regular-season and playoff champions: pitcher/outfielder Haden Sierocky, center fielder Erick Batista, pitcher/first baseman Logan Bradish, outfielder Jake Albaugh, infielder Vinny Amatucci, infielder Louis Amatucci, infielder Cooper Basciano, pitcher Nate Lemmon, catcher Adam Moreland and utility player Jack Stynchula.

Bushy Run coach Scott Peyman said his players were eager to get started, and they showed it by defeating Murrysville, 4-3, in the season opener, a day after losing to Shaler in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Jon Lovre, who relieved Matt Lichota, pitched a strong six-plus innings to earn the win.

Bushy Run (5-1-1) followed with a doubleheader sweep of Somerset as Nolan Marasti tossed a shutout (5-0) in Game 1, and Peyton Bigler and Robert Andrews combined for a six inning shutout (13-0) in Game 2.

Because of the extended high school season, Bushy Run is a little behind. Peyman said if the weather stays good, he can be caught up within a week.

Bushy Run (5-1-1) split a doubleheader against Homer City on Wednesday and then blanked Blairsville, 10-0, on Thursday.

The 15 players back for Bushy Run are shortstop Jason Sabol, left fielder Ty Freas, catcher Ian Temple, pitcher Brandon Roher, Marasti, Lichota, shortstop Owen Rain, catcher Eric Biroscak, shortstop Brody Hoffman, left fielder Anthony Monroe, Bigler, Gavin Good, Andrews, catcher Brandon Long and Charles Fontana.

Peyman is counting on Marasti, who is headed to Patrick and Henry Junior College, to be the ace of the staff followed by Roher, Lichota, Lovre and Brown. Temple, Freas and Bigler are also capable pitchers.

Sabol missed almost the entire high school season with a hamstring injury. Peyman said he is close to returning.

“What’s good about this team is our overall depth,” Peyman said. “We have a deep pitching staff, we have three solid catchers and we have at least 15 solid position players. We’re better prepared for the playoffs.

“I was impressed how the team responded after losing to Shaler. They were focused and ready to go.”

Homer City is 4-3, and Unity is 1-6.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .