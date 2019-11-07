District 6 approves Ligonier Valley’s request to leave for WPIAL

By:

Thursday, November 7, 2019 | 10:13 AM

Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel talks with his team in the locker room before their game against Northern Cambria Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Ligonier.

Ligonier Valley is another step closer to joining the WPIAL.

That’s because District 6 Board of Directors unanimously voted to approve the transfer to the WPIAL on Wednesday according to District 6 President and Penn Cambria Superintendent Will Marshall in a text.

The five step process starting with the Ligonier Valley School Board allowing the school’s administration to seek a return to the WPIAL after moving to District 6 in 1969. The second step was the Heritage Conference unanimously approved Ligonier Valley’s leaving the conference.

Now the next hurdle is approval from the WPIAL to join. The WPIAL Board of Control Meeting is Nov. 18.

If approved at the WPIAL meeting, the final step is getting approval from the PIAA at its December meeting during the first week of December.

PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said the board generally approved transfers between districts.

Ligonier Valley wants to join the WPIAL for the 2020-2021 school year.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Ligonier Valley