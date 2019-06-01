District champions highlighted in Trib HSSN baseball, softball power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 9:02 PM

A golden week has produced changes throughout the Trib HSSN baseball and softball power rankings, including a new No. 1 in softball following the 2019 WPIAL championships.

Pine-Richland leads the parade of six new champions in baseball. The Rams are followed by Shaler, Seton LaSalle, Beaver, Steel Valley and California.

In softball, Elizabeth Forward knocked out the top seed in previously-undefeated Mt. Pleasant to take over at No. 1. The Warriors are followed by some familiar faces in the softball winner’s circle — Hempfield, Avonworth, Laurel, West Allegheny and West Greene. All are repeat champions, with the exception of EF and Avonworth.

This week, Trib HSSN returns to a top 10 in both sports as qualifying district teams now prepare for the state playoffs.

Here are the rankings for the week of May 27, with overall records included. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

BASEBALL TRIB 10

1. Pine-Richland Rams (18-4)

(Last Week 1)

2. Shaler Titans (15-7)

(Last Week 4)

3. Seton LaSalle Rebels (17-2)

(Last Week 5)

4. Beaver Bobcats (14-7)

(Last Week 9)

5. Steel Valley Ironmen (13-8)

(Last Week 10)

6. California Trojans (18-1)

(Last Week 11)

7. Penn-Trafford Warriors (18-4)

(Last Week 2)

8. Blackhawk Cougars (16-5)

(Last Week 3)

9. Laurel Highlands Mustangs (14-7)

(Last Week 7)

10. Hopewell Vikings (15-6)

(Last Week 8)

Out: Serra Catholic (20-4), Union (15-4)

SOFTBALL TRIB 10

1. Elizabeth Forward Warriors (17-3)

(Last Week 2)

2. Hempfield Spartans (16-6)

(Last Week 4)

3. Avonworth Antelopes (20-2)

(Last Week 5)

4. Laurel Spartans (20-2)

(Last Week 6)

5. West Allegheny Indians (12-7)

(Last Week 7)

6. West Greene Pioneers (19-4)

(Last Week 10)

7. Mt. Pleasant Vikings (17-1)

(Last Week 1)

8. North Allegheny Tigers (15-7)

(Last Week 3)

9. Connellsville Falcons (16-7)

(Last Week 8)

10. Frazier Commodores (17-4)

(Last Week 9)

Out: Keystone Oaks (13-6), Union (12-6)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Beaver, Blackhawk, California, Connellsville, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Hempfield, Hopewell, Laurel, Laurel Highlands, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Seton-La Salle, Shaler Area, Steel Valley, West Allegheny, West Greene