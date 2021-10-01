Division I interest growing for Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock after statement win

By:

Friday, October 1, 2021 | 2:35 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock works out Aug. 11, 2021, at James Weir Stadium.

Devin Whitlock is doing everything he can to land Division I college offers.

Now, the colleges are starting to bite.

As they say, the film doesn’t lie.

Whitlock, the dynamic senior quarterback/defensive back at Belle Vernon whose game-winning run against Thomas Jefferson went viral, attracted attention from at least two larger programs this week.

The Citadel, a FCS program, offered him a scholarship while FBS West Virginia reached out with a preferred walk-on offer.

His highlight play, which has been called “Riptide at the Beach,” “Pancake and Syrup” and other names, was only 40 yards long. But it drew a crowd.

One fell swoop showed his leadership, speed, energy and ability to turn a game on its ear.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Whitlock, a dynamic playmaker since he was a freshman at Monessen, scored with 4.5 seconds left in the 28-21 victory.

Going into Friday night’s game against standout junior Rodney Gallagher and unbeaten Laurel Highlands, Whitlock had rushed for 532 yards and nine touchdowns and had passed for 444 yards.

He also has a D-1 offer from Youngstown State, and D-2 offers from West Liberty and Notre Dame College (Ohio). He said Duquesne appears interested is well.

Whitlock also is expected to pull in a number of college offers in basketball where he is a star point guard.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon