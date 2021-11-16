Dotchin, Kerr hired as Highlands basketball coaches

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | 12:06 PM

Jason Kerr was hired as the new Highlands girls basketball coach Monday. New Highlands boys basketball head coach Corey Dotchin, at right, is all smiles with Tyler Stoczynski and Golden Rams players Johnny Crise, Luke Cochran and Korry Myers after Highlands won the WPIAL Class 4A title over Belle Vernon on Feb. 29, 2020, at the Petersen Events Center

Highlands has its basketball coaches.

Corey Dotchin and Jason Kerr, junior varsity coaches and varsity assistants for the Golden Rams boys and girls teams, respectively, have been elevated to head coaching positions.

They were hired at Monday’s school board meeting.

“It is definitely a relief,” Highlands athletic director Drew Karpen said.

“We had a pretty good idea they were going to be the two candidates. It was the smoothest transition, especially with the late timing of having to look for new coaches. With both of them already being under contract as assistant coaches, they were able to continue the seamless transition of all of the open gyms and the fall leagues. It is a burden off of their shoulders where they can go ahead with the new title of varsity coach. We’re all excited for what both the boys and girls teams can do this season.”

Official preseason practices for all boys and girls basketball teams throughout the WPIAL and PIAA begin Friday, and the season starts Dec. 10.

Dotchin, who played at both Vincentian Academy and Gannon, served as a varsity assistant under Tyler Stoczynski for the past nine years. Stoczynski stepped down from his post last month citing family as a main reason for his decision.

“I am excited for this opportunity, but there are some mixed emotions about it just because of all that Tyler and I accomplished from Day 1,” Dotchin said. “He’s one of my best friends, and his family is like family to me. I know the decision he made was hard on him, but he had to do what was best for him and his family.

“I am just excited and grateful that I was given the opportunity to keep continuing what we have built and creating a culture of winning the right way. I have had such great support from the school, the community and the kids.”

The Golden Rams, who won the WPIAL Class 4A title in 2020, authored another strong campaign in 2020-21 with a Section 4 championship and 13-6 overall record.

Dotchin feels that with the returning talent, which includes juniors Jimmy Kunst and Chandler Thimons and senior Carter Leri leading the way, the upcoming season can be something special.

“We have that experience with guys who have played significant minutes as starters for us, and we also have some younger guys who have improved a lot and are ready to step into larger roles,” Dotchin said.

“We have the size and athleticism. Everyone is champing at the bit and ready to go.”

Joining Dotchin’s staff is former Knoch and Bethany College standout Aiden Albert as the junior varsity coach, as well as 2018 Highlands graduate and Golden Rams basketball alum Christian Tanilli and previous Freeport assistant Rich Macura as varsity assistants.

Kerr, a standout player at Ford City, served as a head coach at both District 9’s Redbank Valley and Valley before joining the coaching staff under most recent Highlands girls coach Courtney Udanis, who was not retained.

With several underclassmen helping lead the way, Highlands made a jump last year from a 2-20 record in 2019-20 to a 9-13 overall mark and a 6-6 record (fourth place) in Section 1-4A.

“Three years ago, we started a rebuild, and it’s nice, three years later, to have the opportunity to reap the benefits of all of the experience gained during the season and all of the offseason work,” Kerr said.

“It’s nice to take those girls who have been developing in junior high and some throughout the JV and varsity seasons and have a real chance to win.”

Kerr said he feels good for the four seniors on the roster — Maria Fabregas, Jocelyn Luzier, Abby Callender and Rebekah Young — to have the chance to be a part of good things in their final varsity seasons.

“Last year, we took a big step forward, and with a good summer and fall, playing as many games as we did, we expect to compete for the section, for sure,” Kerr said.

Coming on board as an assistant is Burrell graduate Natalie Myers, who went on to play at both Youngstown State and, most recently, IUP.

She earned first-team All-PSAC West honors for the Crimson Hawks as a senior in 2020.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

