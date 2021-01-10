Dozens of basketball broadcasts on tap this week on Trib HSSN

Sunday, January 10, 2021 | 6:32 PM

Although the schedule can change at any moment, the TribLive High School Sports Network has lined up plenty of action on the hardwood, mats and ice in the first full week of winter sports.

There will be lots of video and audio coverage of WPIAL boys and girls high school basketball, along with some roundball games from District 6 and District 9.

Plus, coverage of WPIAL team wrestling begins with a pair of matches and a PIHL contest as high school hockey resumes play.

We conclude the look back at some of the great district athletes from the last two decades with three more Battle of the Century Rebel Yell podcasts only on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Jan. 11

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at Rochester at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Blairsville at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Boys Basketball – Homer-Center at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 9 Girls Basketball – Tyrone at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

PIHL Hockey – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast – Best of the Century visit with former North Allegheny track star Ayden Owens on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mars at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shaler at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Gateway at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Catholic at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Aliquippa at Freedom at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – West Greene at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Shaler at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Fox Chapel at Hampton at 5 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – West Shamokin at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – Penns Manor at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Wednesday, Jan. 13

WPIAL Wrestling – Trinity at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling – Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Blairsville at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Boys Basketball – Brockway at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Thursday, Jan. 14

Rebel Yell Podcast – Best of the Century visit with former Hopewell basketball and volleyball star Shatori Walker-Kimbrough on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Beaver at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Hampton at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Hills vs. Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Washington at South Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Penns Manor at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Friday, Jan. 15

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Baldwin at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at McKeesport at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Lincoln Park at Montour at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Avella at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seneca Valley at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – To Be Determined at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

District 6 Boys Basketball – United at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Jan. 16

Rebel Yell Podcast – Best of the Century visit with former Jeannette football and basketball star Terrelle Pryor on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Knoch at 1:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin at 12:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com