Drew Lafferty sparks South Park past Mohawk to 2nd WPIAL title
By: Paul Schofield
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 7:03 PM
South Park claimed its second WPIAL baseball title by defeating Mohawk, 11-1, in the Class 3A championship game Wednesday at Wild Things Park in Washington.
The Eagles’ first title came in 2013. South Park (18-5) will face District 10 runner-up Franklin in the PIAA playoffs on Monday.
South Park was the WPIAL runner-up in 2021 and 2017. This was Mohawk’s first trip to the championship game.
The game ended in the bottom of the sixth inning when South Park invoked the 10-run rule.
Senior Drew Lafferty limited a good-hitting team to one run and helped his own cause with a solo home run, his fifth of the season.
A four-run fourth inning broke open a close game, expanding the Eagles’ lead to 5-0.
Zach Ludwig had three hits, including a triple and three RBIs, while Brian Clifford and Luke Rider had two RBIs apiece.
Lafferty, a Kentucky commit, allowed five hits and struck out eight.
Losing pitcher Cooper Vance had a double and triple.
Mohawk (16-5) also advances to the PIAA playoffs and will meet District 6 Central-Martinsburg on Monday.
This story will be updated.
Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.
