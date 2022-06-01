Drew Lafferty sparks South Park past Mohawk to 2nd WPIAL title

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 7:03 PM

South Park claimed its second WPIAL baseball title by defeating Mohawk, 11-1, in the Class 3A championship game Wednesday at Wild Things Park in Washington.

The Eagles’ first title came in 2013. South Park (18-5) will face District 10 runner-up Franklin in the PIAA playoffs on Monday.

South Park was the WPIAL runner-up in 2021 and 2017. This was Mohawk’s first trip to the championship game.

The game ended in the bottom of the sixth inning when South Park invoked the 10-run rule.

Senior Drew Lafferty limited a good-hitting team to one run and helped his own cause with a solo home run, his fifth of the season.

A four-run fourth inning broke open a close game, expanding the Eagles’ lead to 5-0.

Zach Ludwig had three hits, including a triple and three RBIs, while Brian Clifford and Luke Rider had two RBIs apiece.

Lafferty, a Kentucky commit, allowed five hits and struck out eight.

Losing pitcher Cooper Vance had a double and triple.

Mohawk (16-5) also advances to the PIAA playoffs and will meet District 6 Central-Martinsburg on Monday.

