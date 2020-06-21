Driscoll Westmoreland scholar-athlete banquet set for July 15

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Palmer Jackson and Southmoreland’s Maggie Moore receive the 2019 Excellence Awards from Judge John J. Driscoll at the annual Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete banquet April 30, 3019, at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.

It looks like the 64th annual Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete banquet is a go.

According to banquet host Judge John J. Driscoll, the banquet will be 6 p.m. on July 15 at Ferrante’s Lakeview Lounge in Hempfield.

Guests will be limited to scholar-athletes, families, athletic directors and committee members and sponsors.

Driscoll said final voting on the winners has begun.

The hope is to have all 36 nominees, two each from the 18 county high schools, attend the banquet that was originally set for April 28.

The 2019 winners were Palmer Jackson of Franklin Regional and Maggie Moore of Southmoreland.

Hempfield track coach Ron Colland was this year’s winner of the John and Michael Ferrante Memorial Award given to a person who promotes high school athletics.

