Due to rainy weather, PIAA postpones all Friday championship games except Union softball

Friday, June 16, 2023 | 8:51 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union’s Lorena Boice (15) and Olivia Williams celebrate after scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Union up 10-8 on Carmichaels in the WPIAL Class A championship game May 31.

Due to rainy weather in the forecast, the PIAA has postponed until tomorrow five of the six baseball and softball championship games scheduled for Friday.

The one game that will go on as scheduled Friday will see Class A WPIAL champion Union (20-3) take on Tri Valley (23-2) at 11 a.m. at Penn State’s Nittany Lion Softball Park.

As a result of the changes, the Union softball game will air live on PCN. It was originally scheduled for a tape-delayed broadcast.

The three baseball games scheduled for Friday will be played at the same times Saturday at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The lone game involving a WPIAL team will see Mt. Lebanon (16-10) face Father Judge (17-1) in the Class 6A title game.

Earlier, Bald Eagle Area will meet Mount Union at 10:30 a.m. in Class 2A, and Bellefonte will play Dallas at 1:30 p.m. in Class 4A.

The last softball game involving a WPIAL team, which will see Shaler (22-1) take on Northern York (23-4), will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier, Juniata will face Mid Valley at noon in the Class 3A title game.

“We believe placing teams in ideal conditions will be in the best interest of all involved to participate in a championship contest,” the PIAA wrote in a message on its Twitter account.

In an email, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said the Class A softball game between Union and Tri Valley is being played Friday because both teams had arrived in State College on Thursday and expressed strong interest in playing the game as scheduled.

