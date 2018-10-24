Dylan Moore named Quaker Valley athlete of the week

By: Shawn Annarelli

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 7:33 AM

Submitted, Quaker Valley's Dylan Moore

Dylan Moore

School: Quaker Valley

Sport: Football

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Dylan Moore scored three touchdowns, each in unique fashion, to help lead Quaker Valley to its second consecutive playoff berth.

He scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, a 36-yard interception return and a 59-yard kickoff return against Hopewell last Friday.

“I had a few good games in middle school, but this was on a whole different level,” Moore said.

A win this Friday against South Park will secure third place in the Tri-County West Conference for Quaker Valley, the defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion.

You did not score a touchdown in the first eight games of the season. How did it feel to have a breakout game?

The whole season I knew it was coming. I knew I was going to get my chance to finally get one. I didn’t know they’d all come at once. It feels great.

Out of all three touchdowns, which one do you feel was the most impressive?

Definitely the kick return, not just for me but the whole team. Obviously, I reversed field like three times and everyone held their blocks. I felt that play showed everything I could do, too, like show my speed and show that I could read blocks. The whole year we’ve been waiting for one of those big plays on special teams, and we finally got it in a big moment.

Ethan is your brother, the quarterback and one of the senior leaders on the team. How has he helped you at the varsity level?

I watched him as a kid, and I’ve watched him since he was a freshman and he’s always been a great player. Since I got to high school he’s always helped lead me through it and made me comfortable. I was really nervous for the first game against Central Valley, and he just talked me through it. He’s not just a great leader for me. He’s also a great leader for this team.

What mark do the two of you want to make on Quaker Valley football?

We’ve played together this year, and it feels special. I feel like he’s leaving his mark right now as one of the greatest athletes we’ve ever had. I want to follow in his footsteps and be able to take up that role next year after he leaves and be a great athlete like he was.

Quaker Valley has lost four times in the regular season. Do you feel your team has what it takes to repeat as champions?

Yes. I feel like the games that we lost we weren’t playing like ourselves. Last Friday, we showed who we really can be and played with confidence. We trusted each other. If we trust each other and are confident in each other, we can compete with anyone and win any game.

Shawn Annarelli is a freelance writer.

