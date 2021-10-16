Dylan Sleva delivers dominant 4th quarter as No. 1 Moon outlasts Upper St. Clair

By:

Friday, October 15, 2021 | 11:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Dylan Sleva carries past Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Conn during their game on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Tigers Stadium in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Anthony Antoniades eludes Upper St. Clair’s Tyson Swigart after a long catch during their game on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Tigers Stadium in Moon. Previous Next

Dylan Sleva rushed for 206 yards on 30 carries Friday night, and top-ranked Moon played keep away in the fourth quarter of a 16-13 victory over Upper St. Clair that broke their first-place tie in the Allegheny Six.

A 6-foot-3, 225-pound battering ram, Sleva rushed for 105 yards and 14 carries in the final quarter alone as Moon dominated time of possession. Upper St. Clair (4-4, 2-1) held possession for only 76 seconds in the fourth quarter and ran only four plays.

Moon (8-0, 3-0) remains tied with Bethel Park (5-3, 3-0) atop the conference standings.

Sleva gave Moon a 14-7 lead in the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run. The Tigers, who leaned on their physical running attack and a strong offensive line, never trailed again.

Upper St. Clair had a chance for a late go-ahead drive while trailing 14-13. With 4 minutes, 23 seconds left, the Panthers stopped Sleva inches short on a fourth-down run inside USC’s 5-yard line.

However, now backed up against its own goal line, USC was flagged for holding in the end zone two plays later. Moon received two points for a safety and possession of the ball.

This story will be updated.

Listen to an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Moon, Upper St. Clair