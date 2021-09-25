Early challenges help Plum boys soccer maintain high expectations

Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 12:01 AM

The Plum boys soccer team is off to a strong start as it has plans to contend for the Section 4-3A championship and make some noise in the WPIAL playoffs.

Through eight games, the Mustangs stood at 6-2 overall and 5-1 in section play.

“Every game, we are looking to get the win and also trying to do some different things that will build and help us in the long run,” Plum coach Raf Kolankowski said.

“The guys have done a good job of responding to a number of challenges so far this season and are determined to be better. We’ve been able to play a lot of players and get some of the younger guys good experience as we are also looking to next year, too. We always have high expectations, and the guys know what it will take to meet those expectations.”

Plum’s lone loss through its first six section matchups came in a 3-2 overtime result against rival Franklin Regional on Sept. 7.

The Mustangs, who got goals in the game from senior Luke Kolankowski and junior Lucas Pittman, led 2-1 at halftime before the Panthers tied it in the second half and won it in overtime.

“Aside from the score, I was very pleased with the way we played and competed,” coach Kolankowski said. “We just made two mistakes — one at the end of each half — and they capitalized on them. Then they got us in overtime after a turnover. Again, this was a game where we could take lessons from it and be a better team because of it.”

Plum and Franklin Regional were scheduled for their rematch on Monday. The Panthers were 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the section through their 6-0 win over Penn Hills on Sept. 21.

After the first meeting with Franklin Regional, Plum ran off five straight victories, all in section play. They outscored those five opponents — Penn Hills, Woodland Hills, Greensburg Salem, Obama Academy and West Mifflin — by a 33-5 count.

Pittman, through eight games, led Plum with six goals and added four assists for a team-best 16 points.

Junior Ethan Rose also tallied six goals, and senior Ian Yurek had five goals. Kolankowski and freshman Aldi Flowers owned four goals apiece. Senior Austin Hereda has been strong in net.

Plum and Gateway were slated to play for the first time this season last Thursday. The Gators came into the game also sporting a 5-1 section record and were 6-3 overall. The rematch between the Gators and Mustangs is Oct. 13.

Plum saw mixed scoreboard results at its opening tournament. The Mustangs topped perennial Class 4A playoff contender Upper St. Clair, 1-0, in its opener before losing to Class 3A No. 1 West Allegheny, 7-1.

Rose scored the lone goal against the Panthers with 26 minutes left in the second half with an assist from Kolankowski.

Kolankowski scored the goal against the Indians, which outscored their opponents 41-1 through eight games.

“You could say it was a two-fold story,” coach Kolankowski said. “We played very well against Upper St. Clair. They are a playoff team and are second in their section. That is the potential I knew our players had coming into the season. Upper St. Clair put a lot of pressure on us to try and tie the game, but we did a good job of possessing the ball and stopping them from scoring. It was a good gut check to be in a close game like that for the first game.

“West Allegheny then came out so quickly. They scored within 10-15 minutes, and the game was over. It allowed us to see what we needed to work on. At one point, we had three or four freshmen in there getting in some good work. Overall, it was a really valuable experience for the guys against some very good competition.”

The Plum players, coach Kolankowski said, have rallied around junior Ben Pittman since his severe leg injury suffered in the game against Franklin Regional.

Pittman now is on the road to recovery and has received support and well wishes from the Plum soccer community and also from Plum’s closest rivals, including the boys programs at Franklin Regional and Kiski Area.

“Ben is doing good,” coach Kolankowski said. “We did a team-bonding thing at his house to surprise him. We just wanted to spend some time with him and show him how much he means to everyone. He’s able to come to games now. It is good motivation for the players. They really want to play well for him. Everything is going in the right direction for him under the circumstances (of the injury).”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

