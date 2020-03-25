Early-season track and field invitationals canceled

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 | 3:03 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Lex Pynos participates in the girls 400 meter relay final during the Wildcat Invitational Track Meet held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Two of the area’s marquee track and field invitationals have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual South Hills Classic was scheduled to be held Saturday at Baldwin Stadium.

In addition, the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational, scheduled for April 9 at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium, has been canceled, according to Hempfield coach Ron Colland.

Both meets are among the most anticipated of the high school track and field season because they are two of the first of the outdoor campaign and give WPIAL athletes a sense of how they compare to their peers in their training.

Pennsylvania track and field teams have been shut down by PIAA officials, who suspended spring sports competition March 13. No date has been determined for a restart.

“As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance,” the PIAA said in a statement. “We will provide more information as it becomes available to us.”

