East Allegheny wide receiver Tyler Padezan commits to Duquesne
By:
Sunday, January 19, 2020 | 9:04 PM
East Allegheny’s Tyler Padezan, who earned all-conference honors at wide receiver and defensive back, committed Sunday to Duquesne.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior led East Allegheny with 33 catches for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also listed Division I FCS offers from Albany, Morgan State, St. Francis (Pa.), Rhode Island and William & Mary.
Scout.com and 247sports.com labeled Padezan as a two-star prospect. Scout ranked him 46th overall among Pennsylvania recruits in the 2020 class and 247sports ranked him 49th.
Signing day is Feb. 5.
East Allegheny went 7-4 last season, 4-2 in the Class 3A Allegheny Conference.
After a great official visit, I've decided to commit to Duquesne University. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. Go Dukes! ???? @DuqFB @FSQ_Sports @EAfootballcoach @coachwil_412 @team_412 pic.twitter.com/LGtubr6IOY
— Tyler Padezan (@TylerPadezan) January 19, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: East Allegheny