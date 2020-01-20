East Allegheny wide receiver Tyler Padezan commits to Duquesne

Sunday, January 19, 2020 | 9:04 PM

Submitted East Allegheny’s Tyler Padezan

East Allegheny’s Tyler Padezan, who earned all-conference honors at wide receiver and defensive back, committed Sunday to Duquesne.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior led East Allegheny with 33 catches for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also listed Division I FCS offers from Albany, Morgan State, St. Francis (Pa.), Rhode Island and William & Mary.

Scout.com and 247sports.com labeled Padezan as a two-star prospect. Scout ranked him 46th overall among Pennsylvania recruits in the 2020 class and 247sports ranked him 49th.

Signing day is Feb. 5.

East Allegheny went 7-4 last season, 4-2 in the Class 3A Allegheny Conference.