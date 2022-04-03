East boys get overtime victory in Cager Classic

Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s James Pearson scores past Mars’ Zachary Schlegel during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s James Pearson scores past Deer Lakes’ Armend Karpuzi during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Armend Karpuzi blocks the shot of Valley’s Ben Aftanas during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Jason Kijowski blocks the shot of Riverview’s Micah Black during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Chris Dvorak grabs a rebound past Kiski’s James Pearson during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Zachary Schlegel gets a pass upcourt past Plum’s Cameron Moss during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Plum’s Cameron Moss grabs a rebound from Hampton’s Matt DeMatteo during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kncoh’s Ryan Lang scores past Plum’s Cameron Moss during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Donovan Callahan scores past St. Joesph’s Ryan Lang during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Zachary Schlegel (left) and Ryan Lang of Knoch defend on Burrell’s Donovan Callahan during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Armend Karpuzi scores past Armstrong’s Mason Conroy during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Carter Leri hits a shot over Valley’s Ben Aftanas during the Cager Classic boys all-star game Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Highlands High School. Previous Next

Just like the girls game at Cager Classic on Saturday at Highlands High School, the boys game went into overtime.

Armend Karpuzi of Deer Lakes hit a 3-pointer for the West with 3.5 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Unlike the girls, however, the boys only needed one extra session to decide the issue, with the East posting a 101-96 victory.

Leechburg’s Eli Rich made several key plays in the overtime to propel the East.

Early in the second half, it appeared unlikely Rich would be around to make any plays as he suffered an injury running against the bottom of the wall behind the basket.

Rich had a big 3-pointer with a minute left in overtime, stole a rebound away from Chris Dvorak after a missed West shot and gathered another rebound as time ran out.

“I twisted my knee when I was coming down. When I got up and started walking, I knew I’d be OK,” Rich said. “But this was a great event. I loved it.”

Freeport’s Jason Kijowski threatened to send it into a second overtime via a 3-pointer with 14 seconds to go in overtime, but Rich’s steal sealed it.

Butler’s Raine Gratzmiller was selected East MVP, pouring in 27 points, three assists and seven rebounds.

Karpuzi was the West MVP with 25 points, five assists and three steals.

“My teammates trusted me. I felt it from the start, obviously. I wanted the ball,” Karpuzi said.

Kiski Area’s Corey Smith coached the victorious East team. He played in the event in 2002 and was an assistant coach several years back.