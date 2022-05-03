Eden Christian, Serra Catholic stay at No. 1 in Trib HSSN state baseball rankings

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 4:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Halifax’s Ryan Stahl scores behind Eden Christian Academy catcher Malachi Manges in the first inning during the PIAA Class A Baseball Championship on Thursday, June17, 2021 at Beard Field in State College Pa.

Last week, 10 teams fell out of the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

Some calmness hovered over the state diamonds as only six teams were bounced from the weekly Top 5 as April came to an end.

More changes will be coming as the postseason inches closer. Most districts have a week or two left in the regular season before the district playoffs go through May.

While six teams exited and six others entered the rankings, the teams at the top remain for another week as the Kings of the Commonwealth in their classification.

Here is the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings:

Class 6A

Team, record, district, previous

1. Bethlehem Liberty, 15-1, 11, 1

2. Governor Mifflin, 18-0, 3, 2

3. Hatboro-Horsham, 11-0, 1, 3

4. Central Dauphin, 11-2, 3, NR

5. West Chester Henderson, 12-1, 1, NR

Out: Cumberland Valley, 3, Warwick, 3

Class 5A

1. Wallenpaupack, 10-0, 2, 1

2. Muhlenberg, 14-1, 3, 2

3. Archbishop Wood, 10-2, 12, 4

4. Chichester, 7-0, 1, NR

5. Phoenixville, 9-2, 1, 3

Out: Central Mountain, 6

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast, 12-1, 12, 1

2. Cathedral Prep, 14-1, 10, 2

3. Montour, 14-1, 7, 3

4. Bellefonte, 12-1, 6, 5

5. Wyoming Area, 9-2, 2, 4

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central (Martinsburg), 14-0, 6, 1

2. Hickory, 9-0, 10, 2

3. Lake-Lehman, 10-3, 2, 5

4. Central Columbia, 11-0, 4, NR

5. South Park, 10-3, 7, 3

Out: Notre Dame-Green Pond, 11

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 15-0, 7, 1

2. Dock Mennonite, 8-0, 1, 2

3. Taylor Riverside, 12-1, 2, 3

4. Portage, 11-0, 6, 5

5. Wyalusing Valley, 14-0, 4, NR

Out: Riverside, 7

Class A

1. Eden Christian Academy, 11-0, 7, 1

2. Halifax, 12-2, 3, 4

3. Tri-Valley, 14-1, 11, 5

4. Faith Christian, 8-1, 1, 2

5. Union, 8-3, 7, NR

Out: Bishop McCort, 6

