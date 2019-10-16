Eleven WPIAL teams still included in PIAA rankings

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 11:37 PM

The combined record of the 30 state-ranked teams in Week 7 was 24-6. Those six losses cost three teams a spot in this week’s Trib HSSN state rankings.

It was a rough week in Class 5A, where four of the five teams lost.

Warwick and West Chester East in 5A and Canton in A were edited out after losses last week while Archbishop Wood and Gateway in 5A along with Valley View in 4A lost, but remain in the top five.

A tough schedule continues for Archbishop Wood. After losing to 6A top-ranked St. Joe’s Prep, the Vikings visits 6A No. 4 LaSalle College in a District 12 clash in Week 8.

Another head-to-head battle has 3A No. 3 Montoursville hosting 2A top-ranked Southern Columbia in a District 4 showdown.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 8. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A:

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat 5A No. 2 Archbishop Wood 42-21 in Week 7. They visit Father Judge on Friday.

2. North Allegheny (8-0) (2) (D-7): The Tigers beat Hempfield 62-35 in Week 7. They host West Allegheny on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Central Catholic (7-1) (3) (D-7): The Vikings beat Butler 55-6 in Week 7. They host Canon-McMillan on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. LaSalle College (6-1) (4) (D-12): The Explorers beat Archbishop Ryan 49-0 in Week 7. They host Archbishop Wood on Friday.

5. Manheim Township (8-0) (5) (D-3): The Blue Streaks beat Cedar Crest 62-0 in Week 7. They visit J.P. McCaskey on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A:

1. Penn-Trafford (7-1) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Trinity 55-14 in Week 7. They visit Hampton on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Archbishop Wood (4-3) (2) (D-12): The Vikings lost to 6A No. 1 St. Joseph Prep 42-21 in Week 7. They visit 6A No. 4 LaSalle College on Friday.

3. Gateway (6-2) (3) (7): The Gators lost to Massillon (Ohio) 48-12 in Week 7. They host Connellsville on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Academy Park (7-1) (NR) (D-1): The Knights beat Interboro 47-21 in Week 7. They visit Chester on Saturday.

5. Strath Haven (7-1) (NR) (D-1): The Panthers beat Harriton 49-0 in Week 7. They visit Garnet Valley on Friday.

Out: Warwick (D-3), West Chester East (D-1)

Class 4A:

1. Thomas Jefferson (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Laurel Highlands 60-0 in Week 7. They visit Greensburg Salem on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Cathedral Prep (6-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Canisius (N.Y.) 21-12 in Week 7. They host Erie on Friday.

3. Dallas (8-0) (4) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat No. 3 Valley View 37-7 in Week 7. They host Berwick on Friday.

4. Bethlehem Catholic (6-2) (5) (D-11): The Hawks beat Easton 16-6 in Week 7. They visit Emmaus on Friday.

5. Valley View (7-1) (3) (D-2): The Cougars lost to No. 4 Dallas 37-7 in Week 7. They visit Scranton on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A:

1. Aliquippa (8-0) (1) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat South Park 29-0 in Week 7. They visit Keystone Oaks on Friday.

2. Wyomissing (8-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Kutztown 64-7 in Week 7. They host Schuylkill Valley on Saturday.

3. Montoursville (8-0) (3) (D-4): The Warriors beat Mifflinburg 38-0 in Week 7. They host 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia on Friday.

4. Neumann-Goretti (8-0) (4) (D-12): The Saints beat Cardinal O’Hara 46-0 in Week 7. They host West Catholic on Friday.

5. Central Valley (7-1) (5) (D-7): The Warriors beat Hopewell 63-28 in Week 7. They host South Park on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Southern Columbia (8-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Wyoming Area 42-0 in Week 7. They visit 3A No. 3 Montoursville on Friday.

2. Washington (8-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Beth-Center 56-14 in Week 7. They visit Southmoreland on Friday.

3. Ligonier Valley (8-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat Northern Cambria 42-7 in Week 7. They host Blairsville on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Wilmington (8-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Sharpsville 37-0 in Week 7. They visit Hickory on Friday.

5. Richland (8-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams beat Bedford 42-13 in Week 7. They visit Penn Cambria on Friday.

Out: None

Class A:

1. Jeannette (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Greensburg Central Catholic 48-14 in Week 7. They host Riverview on Friday

2. Farrell (6-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Reynolds 51-0 in Week 7. They visit Greenville on Friday.

3. Clairton (6-2) (3) (D-7): The Bears beat West Greene 49-7 in Week 7. They visit Springdale on Friday.

4. Sto-Rox (8-0) (4) (D-7): The Vikings beat Bishop Canevin 68-0 in Week 7. They visit Laurel on Friday.

5. Coudersport (7-0) (NR) (D-9): The Falcons beat Redbank Valley 56-0 in Week 7. They visit Smethport on Friday.

Out: Canton (D-4)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

