Elizabeth Forward softball pitcher Kailey Larcinese verbals to Towson

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 7:02 PM

Elizabeth Forward’s Kailey Larcinese pitches a throw against Mt. Pleasant in the PIAA class 4A softball semifinal on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Seton Hill University. Elizabeth Forward defeated Mt. Pleasant 2-1 after eight innings.

Growing up around the travel softball circuit and coming up in the WPIAL, Kailey Larcinese heard about the intricacies of the recruiting process.

But she has been dealing with them firsthand since she had a breakthrough sophomore season last spring pitching for Elizabeth Forward.

“Everyone tells you, ‘You’ll just know when you find the right school,’” Larcinese said.

That was the case when the junior righthander visited Towson.

Larcinese said she had “multiple offers” — from Atlantic 10, Northeast Conference and Big East programs, among others — and she took several visits. But Towson checked all the boxes and she made a verbal commitment to play for the Tigers of the Colonial Athletic Association.

“I absolutely fell in love with Towson,” said Larcinese, the 2019 Trib HSSN Player of the Year. “The campus is just the right size and close to home. I feel that I had a great connection with (head) coach Lisa (Costello), coach Casey (Dickson) and coach Jessie (Hutchens). They really took the time to get to know me and my family. That was definitely a plus.”

In her first year as a starting pitcher, Larcinese went 19-4 last season and led the Warriors (20-4) to a WPIAL Class 4A championship and a PIAA runner-up finish. She had a 1.02 ERA and struck out 202 in 151 innings.

She tossed nine shutouts.

Larcinese said making it to a Division I program has been her ultimate goal.

“I have a great support system in my family and awesome coaches that have helped me reach my goals,” she said. “I’ve worked very hard and sacrificed a ton to make this happen. It has always been about challenging myself to play the best.”

Larcinese shut out previously unbeaten and nationally ranked Mt. Pleasant, 3-0, in the WPIAL final.

She also beat the Vikings in the state semifinals, 2-1.

The Warriors won 19 straight games before falling to West Perry in the PIAA title game at Penn State.

