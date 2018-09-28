Elizabeth Forward takes down No. 2 Derry in Big East Conference

By: Jeremy Sellew

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 11:36 PM

Mike Collodi has been saying Zach Benedek is more than just his quarterback.

Collodi said he’s the most intelligent player and one of the best overall football players he’s ever coached.

The senior went out and proved it Friday to help lead the Warriors to a 25-22 Big East Conference win over previously unbeaten Derry at Warriors Stadium.

Benedek finished 11 of 17 for 142 yards and a score and ran for 131 yards on 18 carries and another score to help his team remain undefeated and sit alone atop the conference standings.

Both teams did all their scoring in the first half, with No. 2-ranked Derry adding two late scores within the last 1:39 to make things interesting.

“We took it a little personal that it was all about Derry beating North Catholic,” Benedek said. “We have a lot of the same guys here, and we know what we’re capable of. We know we’re a good team and tonight we proved it.”

After going backwards on their first drive, the Warriors instantly changed momentum with a big defensive play on Derry’s first play from scrimmage.

Quarterback Paul Koontz dropped back to pass to the left looking for Justin Flack, but Benedek got a hand on it and it fell into the hands of Robert Buchina, who returned it 7 yards for the opening score.

“That was such a big play,” Benedek said. “Especially after we went three and out. Our defense took it personally that it was being said Derry had the best defense. We showed we’re pretty good, too.”

Flack, who finished with 189 yards on 24 carries, got the Trojans on the board midway through the first with a 53-yard run.

The teams exchanged possessions into the second quarter.

EF put together a 15-play drive and capped it off with an Andrew Smith 23-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

The EF defense stepped up and stuffed Flack on a fourth-down play to give the ball back to its offense.

It took only Benedek one play, a 49-yard touchdown strike to Nate Alberts, to make it 17-7 with 7:12 to go in the first half.

“I had great protection from my offensive line,” Benedek said. “They gave me like seven or eight seconds, so I stepped up and knew I had to get it out there and let Nate make a play.”

The Warriors stuffed another Trojans’ fourth-down play, and the offense rewarded them again.

After completing a 39-yard pass to Alberts on a third-and-9, Benedek took a sweep play and raced 22 yards for a score.

“He’s a special player,” EF coach Mike Collodi said. “He’s so smart, he just makes the right play just about every time he needs to.”

Evan Lewis rolled right from his holder position for a 2-point conversion to make it 25-7.

Both defenses were stout throughout the second half, until the Warriors gave the Trojans an opportunity late in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the ball back with 4:47 to go and went on a 13-play, 50-yard drive.

Quarterback Paul Koontz hit Colton Nemcheck from 3 yards out after EF’s Austin Rhone was flagged for pass interference on a third-and-10.

The extra point made it 25-14.

EF recovered an onside kick, but Benedek was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 from the Derry 43.

The Trojans’ took over and Koontz was able to hit Justin Huss over the middle for a 36-yard gain to the EF 21.

After an incomplete pass, Koontz threw up a prayer in the end zone and Flack hauled it in over Rhone for the touchdown. Koontz found Dom DeLuca for a 2-point conversion to make it 25-22 with 13 seconds remaining.

The Trojans were able to recover the ensuing onside kick, but were called for illegal touching, and the Warriors were able to run out the clock.

“We had a great game plan and our players went out and executed,” a jubilant Collodi said.

Collodi praised the effort of his defense. Guys like Benedek, Buchina, A.J. Ackerman and Nate Homa, who blocked a punt in the game.

“Our defensive line played so hard tonight,” Collodi said. “They gave great effort on every play. Our middle linebackers were running downhill and our outside ‘backers were able to keep containment. Any time you can hold Derry to pretty much seven points, you have a great defense.”

Benedek finished with nine tackles and Buchina finished with the interception, a sack and six stops.

“I’m so proud of the way we played tonight,” Ackerman said of his defensive line.

Jeremy Sellew is a Mon Valley Independent staff wrtier.

