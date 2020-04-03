Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels, two-time WPIAL wrestling champ, reopens recruitment

By:
Friday, April 3, 2020 | 4:30 PM

Two-time WPIAL champion Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward has reopened his college recruitment.

Michaels, who went 45-3 and reached the PIAA finals at 120 pounds as a senior, announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from Campbell University.

When Michaels announced his commitment to Campbell in January, he cited the school’s coaching staff as a primary reason for his decision. Last month, coach Cary Kolat left Campbell to take over the program at Navy.

During his initial recruiting process, Michaels listed Pitt and George Mason as finalists. He had a 123-11 career record at Elizabeth Forward.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Recruiting

Peters Township’s Corban Hondru commits to Miami (Ohio)
WPIAL’s leading wide receiver David Pantelis adds Power 5 offer
Isolated college coaches, players deal with change in recruiting landscape
Pitt, Penn State make cut as Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon narrows college choices
Busy week of recruiting for Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me