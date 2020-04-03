Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels, two-time WPIAL wrestling champ, reopens recruitment

By:

Friday, April 3, 2020 | 4:30 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels wins against Brandon Chletsos of Notre Dame in the 120-pound semifinal at the PIAA Class AA state wrestling championship March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Two-time WPIAL champion Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward has reopened his college recruitment.

Michaels, who went 45-3 and reached the PIAA finals at 120 pounds as a senior, announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from Campbell University.

When Michaels announced his commitment to Campbell in January, he cited the school’s coaching staff as a primary reason for his decision. Last month, coach Cary Kolat left Campbell to take over the program at Navy.

During his initial recruiting process, Michaels listed Pitt and George Mason as finalists. He had a 123-11 career record at Elizabeth Forward.

Due to circumstances beyond my control, I have decided to decommit from Campbell University and reopen my recruitment. I would like to thank Coach Sentes for everything he has done for me. Good luck to Campbell Wrestling in the future. — Ryan Michaels (@RyanMicBOSS) April 2, 2020

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Elizabeth Forward