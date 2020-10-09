Ellis School’s Natalie Jasper commits to Georgetown to continue basketball career

Friday, October 9, 2020 | 2:23 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Ellis’ Natalie Jasper drives past Aliquippa’s Kayla Czambel Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Fox Chapel Area High School.

WPIAL girls basketball teams have had a hard time stopping Ellis School guard Natalie Jasper over the past few years.

Now, she’ll be the Big East’s problem. The senior guard verbally committed to Georgetown via her Twitter account on Friday.

This past year, Jasper was a big part of Ellis’ run to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals and the PIAA quarterfinals. The 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game on the way to a 20-7 record. She also scored a season-high 34 points against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL tournament.

Jasper eclipsed 30-plus points five times throughout her junior season and also never scored below 10 while being named second-team all-state. Ellis’ season ended when their PIAA quarterfinal matchup with Bishop McCort was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

