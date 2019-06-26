Ellis School’s Poerio participates in national all-star game

By: Greg Macafee

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | 4:57 PM

Tegan Poerio took her place among some of the top field hockey players in the country on Tuesday.

A rising junior at The Ellis School, Poerio was selected for and participated in the Stars and Stripes All-Star game that concluded the National Futures Championship U16 girls field hockey tournament in Lancaster.

The elite level all-star game featured some of the top athletes from around the country who were identified throughout the tournament by the USA Field Hockey Junior High Performance selectors. Close to 80 girls were selected to participate in the all-star game and were split into two rosters, U16 and O16.

Leading up to the game, Poerio played for the Region 9 team, Rome, which included players from Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Rome finished at the top of its pool, winning two games and tying the third. They also scored the fourth-most goals in the tournament and only allowed one goal.

Poerio has had a successful high school career so far. She already shattered school record for career goals, when she scored the 27th goal of her sophomore season last year. She surpassed the previous record of 59 set by Mackenzie Haney, a 2015 grad who went on to play at Bucknell.

She also contributed to a WPIAL Class A championship in 2017-18 when Ellis took down Shady Side Academy, 2-1.

