Ellwood City building program, looking to get into win column

Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Ellwood City is getting tired of the goose eggs.

The football program suffered its third consecutive winless season in 2020. The Wolverines have dropped 27 consecutive games and have not posted a victory since defeating Brentwood on Oct. 26, 2018.

Third-year coach Joe Lamenza, however, feels two of the problems — stability and turnout — are being rectified.

“The last couple years have been challenging,” Lamenza said. “We were the fourth head coach in four years and our numbers were down. We knew what we were getting into.”

There are 35 players out for this year’s team and there are 40 participating in the middle school program. Lamenza welcomes back eight starters on both offense and defense.

“We’ve started the process of getting more kids out and we’re working hard to get into the W column,” Lamenza said.

Ashton Wilson led Ellwood City in receiving last year with 19 catches. Now the senior will be at quarterback. He’ll be joined by two senior running backs — Zach Gatto and Carter Lutz.

Peyton O’Brien, another senior, is back at tight end. Starting interior linemen returning include center Donovan Stiffler, tackle Ben Bobbert and guard Anthony Baird — all seniors.

Lamenza prefers a base 3-4 defense, but the Wolverines will be showing multiple fronts in 2021.

Just because the program has struggled, it doesn’t mean that individual players won’t get college looks.

Outside linebacker Brighton Mariacher is a senior who could be playing on Saturdays in the near future. Junior Aaron Hobel will man the other outside spot.

The defensive backfield is expected to be solid with Gatto, Lutz and Wilson counted on to fill key roles.

The Wolverines will be content to go with a second scrimmage instead of a Week Zero game like many of their Lawrence County neighbors. Ellwood City will open the season at Union on Sept. 3.

During one stretch of the season starting in Week 2, the Wolverines will play four of five games at home in the friendly confines of Helling Stadium.

Lamenza, who played at Ellwood City in the 1990s for his uncle, Nick Lamenza, feels he and his staff can turn things around despite playing the tough Midwestern Athletic Conference. He won’t take another school’s blueprint for success, however.

Said Lamenza: “We want to focus on what we control and what will work for us. It’s been done before in our conference. With the constant turnover of coaching staffs before, we want to build bridges in the community and bring kids out.”

One way is with the Little Wolverines youth program that drew over 100 youngsters to a camp recently.

Lamenza’s staff will consist of Brad Welsh, Joe Trocci, Al Andrews and Craig Alberts.

Ellwood City

Coach: Joe Lamenza

2020 record: 0-7, 0-7 in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference

All-time record: 430-564-44

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.3 at Union, 7

9.10 Shenango, 7

9.17 New Brighton*, 7

9.24 at Beaver Falls*, 7

10.8 Freedom Area*, 7

10.15 at Riverside*, 7

10.22 Laurel*, 7

10.29 at Mohawk*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Ryan Gibbons*

41-97, 398 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Tyler Powell*

77-251

Receiving: Ashton Wilson

19-201, 3TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Ellwood City is one of the oldest football schools in southwestern Pennsylvania, first fielding a team in 1907. The school joined the WPIAL in 1921. The town gets its name from Issac Ellwood, one of the inventors of barbed wire.

• Ellwood City’s lone WPIAL championship came in 1925 and it was a monster season. The team was undefeated, untied and unscored upon in nine games and was declared the champion without a playoff. A game was arranged against Illinois state champion Freeport and Ellwood lost, 13-7.

• The last Ellwood City WPIAL playoff win came in 2011 at another school called Freeport. The Wolverines scored three touchdowns in the final 9 minutes, 18 seconds of the game to shock the Yellowjackets, 33-26.

